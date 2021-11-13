Vietnamese songs copyrighted for release in China for the first time

HÀ NỘI — The rights to music by composer Nguyễn Văn Chung have been brought by Chinese artists, with the intention of re-recording and releasing in the Chinese market. Chung will be the first Vietnamese musician whose songs are copyrighted in China.
The four hits that Chung has the rights to have sold are: Vầng Trăng Khóc (The Crying Moon), Chiếc Khăn Gió Ấm (The Warm Handkerchief), Bay Giữa Ngân Hà (Flying in the Galaxy) and Đêm Trăng Tình Yêu (Moon Night of Love).
In an interview with Tiền Phong newspaper, the 38-year-old musician said that some singers in China really liked his ballads and wanted to perform them in Chinese.
"My friend introduced me to some Chinese singers who wanted to buy the rights to my songs, so they could adapt them to Chinese, perform, and release them in the Chinese and global markets.
“They also told me I am the first Vietnamese musician whose songs are copyrighted in China," Chung said.
According to Nguyễn Văn Chung, his songs are loved by many people, perhaps because of their gentle melody and ease of listening.
The HCM City-born composer added that Chinese music producers are also interested in some of his other works, including Mùa Đông Không Lạnh (Winter is Not Cold), Ngôi Nhà Hoa Hồng (House of Roses) and Em Luôn Trong Tâm Trí Anh (You are Always on My Mind).
"I am very happy and proud that my songs are not only well received by the domestic audience, but also by foreigners. The Chinese music market is a big market. The fact that a Vietnamese song is loved there will be an opportunity for many hit songs by other Vietnamese musicians to be known by the global audience,” Chung added.
In 2017 and 2018, the song Nhật Ký Của Mẹ (Mother's Diary) by Nguyễn Văn Chung, was released in Germany and Japan, to international acclaim. — VNS
