Vietnamese satellite launches after three delays

KAGOSHIMA — NanoDragon, the first satellite made entirely by Vietnamese engineers, lifted off from the Uchinoura Space Center in Japan on Tuesday.
After three previous failed launch attempts due to a combination of bad weather and technical problems, at 7.55am local time the Epsilon 5 rocket blasted into space from the Japanese town of Kimotsuki, Kagoshima Prefecture.
On board the rocket, NanoDragon was due to separate and go into orbit at 9:07 (local time).
It is the first satellite that is researched, designed and manufactured entirely in Việt Nam.
It is 100x100x340,5mm in size and weighs 3.8kg.
The satellite is part of a national research project on space technology in 2016-2020 conducted by the Việt Nam National Space Centre (VNSC).
Previously, two other satellites were sent to orbit but they were created with the assistance of engineers from Japan.
NanoDragon was among nine satellites carried by the Epsilon 5 rocket.
The satellite is tasked with two important missions. Operating in orbit at an altitude of about 560km it will receive signals to identify vessels, through AIS (Automatic Identification System) and send the signals to the monitoring centre to check the entry and exit of vessels as well as help avoid collisions. The second mission of Nano Dragon is taking aerial photos to help scientists perfect satellite navigation systems.
The rocket measures 2.6m in diameter, 26m in length and weighs 96 tonnes. Tuesday’s mission was the largest undertaken by Epsilon to date. — VNS
- North Korea says it conducted another crucial test at satellite launch site
- Isro delays Cartosat-3 satellite launch by 2 days to November 27
- UPDATE 2-N.Korea says it conducted another crucial test at satellite launch site - KCNA
- North Korea conducted another crucial test at satellite launch site: KCNA
- North Korea says it conducted another crucial test at satellite launch site: KCNA
- N.Korea says it conducted another crucial test at satellite launch site - KCNA
- REFILE-N.Korea says it conducted another crucial test at satellite launch site - KCNA
- DPRK conducts "another crucial test" at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground
- Even before its birth, Isro's mini launcher booked for US satellite customer
- North Korea conducts second test at satellite site, to 'bolster nuclear deterrent'
- North Korea Reports 'Very Important Test' at Rocket Launch Site
- North Korea conducts another 'crucial test' at Sohae launch site : KCNA
- The battle of the space billionaires put on hold: Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos both cancel launches within minutes of each other (but both say they could try again tomorrow)
- Battle of the space billionaires put on hold AGAIN as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos both cancel second attempt at launching rockets
- Israel applauds Isro after PSLV-C48 launches its student satellite
- Isro to launch surveillance satellite Risat-2BR1 along with 9 foreign satellites on Dec 11
- Satellite built by Israeli studentssuccessfully put into orbit by ISRO
- GSAT 7A: ISRO launches geostationary communication satellite from Sriharikota
- North Korea Conducts Another 'Crucial Test' at Sohae Launch Site
- PSLV-C47/Cartosat-3 launch: Isro begins countdown
Vietnamese satellite launches after three delays have 500 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.