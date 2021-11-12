Vietnamese, Korean artists feature in music video encouraging health workers

HÀ NỘI — Music video Way Back Home, which features famous Vietnamese artists, has been released to encourage frontline forces who have been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's a part of the campaign Korea Love Box 2021 launched by the Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) in Việt Nam in October.
Way Back Home is a single by South Korean artist Shaun. The Vietnamese version, with the title Về Nhà Thôi, is written by composer Châu Đăng Khoa.
KTO Việt Nam produced the song in Vietnamese and Korean with the participation of renowned singers of the two countries, including Hồ Ngọc Hà, Đông Nhi, Ông Cao Thắng, Han Sara, Uni5, LipB, Bùi Anh Tuấn, Song Luân, Tăng Phúc, Trương Thảo Nhi, Sofia and author of the original version — composer Shaun.
Participating in the project, singer Hà said that she's very happy and excited.
"This is a meaningful community project empowering doctors and nurses. They are looking forward to returning to their families after many long months of fighting the pandemic. Besides, the project also brings hope to all of us, so that everyone is ready to return to a new normal life. Wishing good health to the medical staff and frontline forces, we hope they can complete their tasks and come home soon,” Hà said.
Park Jong-sun, chairman of KTO Việt Nam, said: “This is a special moral gift that KTO wants to dedicate to frontline medical workers. We hope that the song will become a great motivation, cheering the frontline forces to beat the COVID-19 pandemic so that they can be reunited with loved ones in the near future."
Way Back Home has a youthful and energetic melody. The Vietnamese lyrics of the song are very meaningful, along with the images in the music video, which is really touching. The audience can look back at the scene of the field hospitals with honest and personal stories of the doctors and nurses with nostalgia for their families and loved ones in the days away from home, but they still do their best to perform their duties, looking forward to reuniting with their families soon.
"When the pandemic recedes and tourism is reopened, the frontline forces as well as the people of Việt Nam will be able to travel everywhere including South Korea with a new spirit, full of energy and excitement,” said Park.
According to Park, more than 1,000 gift boxes worth more than VNĐ1 billion were sent to the frontline medical forces at Hà Nội's Đống Đa General Hospital and Thanh Nhàn Hospital as well as four other hospitals in HCM City. VNS
- Concerts, albums and Las Vegas releases: recapping a busy year in music
- AI and Automation Will Replace Most Human Workers Because They Don't Have to Be Perfect—Just Better Than You
- Covered California leaps into open enrollment with multi-city tour featuring dance
- 2017 Artist of the Year: 2D Visual Arts Top 10s
- Southern Halo Encourages Music’s Next Generation
- Minimum Gauge: An Art Installation Featuring Toto's "Africa" Played on Endless Loop to Soon Torture Desert Wildlife
- Keyboard Veteran Andrew Colyer To Tour With 3.2 featuring Robert Berry
- Tumblr Is Betraying The Sex Workers And NSFW Artists Who Relied On The Platform
- Five years ago she was barely surviving — then this young artist from South Florida sold a painting for $20K
- How did Haiti’s international jazz festival snag one of music’s hottest stars?
- How a Surgeon General could help improve health care in California
- That girl in Rebecca Black video? She’s cool
- Before becoming ‘the Donald Trump’ of music, Tekashi 6ix9ine was ‘Danny the deli clerk’
- New rule: California state workers can get reimbursed for electric bike rides
- Inside Westminster’s La Quinta High School, the nation’s most Vietnamese American high school
- Lunar New Year 2019: Two theme parks celebrate with special events, music and food
- How the Grinch stole Christmas and featured some Fort Worth locations while he was at it
- Nine Twin Cities artists primed for greatness in 2019
- Open Your Ears: A Locals' Guidebook to Greater Cincinnati Music
- 3-day music-and-food fest coming to Arlington announces lineup. It’s impressive.
Vietnamese, Korean artists feature in music video encouraging health workers have 721 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.