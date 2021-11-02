Vietnamese foreign minister meets with British counterpart on sidelines of COP26

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Elizabeth Truss. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

GLASGOW — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn held a bilateral meeting with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Elizabeth Truss in Glasgow, Scotland (the UK), on Monday afternoon (local time).

Sơn has been accompanying Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on a trip to Glasgow to attend the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Expressing his support for the UK's role as the host of COP26, Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam continues its strong commitment to contribute to global efforts in response to climate change.

He hailed Truss for her important contributions to the signing and implementation of the UK – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement in her previous role as Secretary of State for International Trade.

Truss, for her part, pledged to step up bilateral cooperative ties in fields such as science-technology, renewable energy and green finance.

Both ministers underscored the importance of the issuance of a joint statement on the occasion of the 10th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam –UK strategic partnership.

They agreed to increase the exchange of delegations, especially high level ones, while working closely together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam – UK diplomatic ties in 2023.

Sơn once again thanked the British Government for granting vaccines and medical equipment to help Việt Nam overcome difficulties during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The minister suggested the UK, as a strategic partner, continue to assist Việt Nam in accessing vaccines and provide the country with essential medical equipment and supplies and COVID-19 treatment drugs.

The two ministers appreciated the close coordination between the two sides at multilateral forums, especially at the UN Security Council during Việt Nam’s 2020-2021 tenure as a non-permanent member.

Truss expressed her gratitude for Việt Nam’s enthusiastic support, especially as Chair of ASEAN 2020, in helping the UK become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). She agreed to back the bloc's centrality in the region.

Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam is ready to support the UK to strengthen its substantive cooperation with ASEAN and to share experience with the UK regarding the negotiation to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Exchanging views on international and regional issues of mutual concern, the two officials emphasised the importance of upholding international law and ensuring the freedom of navigation and overflight, security, and peace in the East Sea.

On the occasion, Sơn invited Truss to soon make an official visit to Việt Nam and she accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS