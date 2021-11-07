Vietnamese FM receives Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland

At the meeting, Rosler said it was an honor for him be appointed as Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland, affirming that he will do his best in his new role to contribute to promoting cooperation between the two countries in many fields, especially in areas he has experience and expertise such as business connectivity, digital transformation, and healthcare.

He said that Swiss businesses are very interested in Vietnam. They highly appreciated the open policy and development potential of Vietnam and have looked forward to visiting and surveying its business investment environment right after the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, he said.

Rosler said that the international community strongly supported Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), adding that the Prime Minister’s statement has created a new attraction for foreign investors, who both want to develop their business in Vietnam and contribute to environmental protection.

Congratulating Rosler on his appointment as the Honorary Consul, Son emphasized that this is evidence of Vietnam’s appreciation for his contributions to Vietnam – Switzerland relations in recent years and reflects that Vietnam considers Switzerland as one of the important partners with great potential for cooperation.

The minister hoped that Rosler would continue to make more positive and effective contributions to the process of opening, recovering and developing the economy of Vietnam, contributing to strengthening the Vietnam-Switzerland relationship, especially in the fields of health, policy consultancy, and attracting foreign investment in high technology, innovation and maintaining global supply chains.

Source: VNA