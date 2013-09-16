Vietnamese films compete in international students’ short films festival

PANO – Three Vietnamese short films, namely “500,000 VND”, “The Dream” and “Days to school”, will participate in the 2013 Asian international students’ short films festival, to open on November 30th, in Minamiawaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.
These films, made by teams from Phan Chu Trinh high school, Hue high school and Birla Orphanage, respectively, won top prizes at the 7th national students’ short films competition, themed “School violence”, organized by the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam and Vietnam’s Ministries of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Education and Training, on September 14th-15th in Hanoi.
Translated by Vu Linh
- ‘Na Desham Lo Amma Yila’ wins best film award at Anantha Short Film Festival 2020
- Fajr Film Festival: When politics collide with Iran's big screen
- Vietnamese cinema reels in the accolades in 2019
- Why Vietnamese students end up working illegally in South Korea
- Trapped in Wuhan: Vietnamese students at center of coronavirus lockdown
- Vietnamese film industry promotes national identity, diversity
- Dr. S. Krishnaswamy honoured at Mumbai film fest
- From Alden Ehrenreich to Zazie Beetz: the 40 rising film stars of 2018
- Willem Dafoe and Hillary Clinton to attend Berlin film festival
- Sundance’s John Cooper On Exit From Festival Perch, Robert Redford, Inclusion & Film That Blew His Mind
- Kino Lorber Acquires Fernanda Valadez’s Debut Film ‘Identifying Features’ – Sundance
- Rosa von Praunheim: Germany's controversial 'gay film director'
- Sean Penn in Cannes: 'Too much film today is synonymous with Donald Trump'
- Berlin Film Festival Competition Lineup Revealed: Kelly Reichardt, Sally Potter, Abel Ferrara & Christian Petzold
- Slamdance Film Festival Winners Led By ‘Murmur’ And ‘Residue’
- Berlin Film Festival To Open With ‘My Salinger Year’ Starring Sigourney Weaver & Margaret Qualley
- Sundance 2018: what did we learn from this year's festival?
- ‘Frozen 2’-Inspired VR Film ‘Myth’ Creates Beautifully Immersive ‘Fairy Tale Within a Fairy Tale’
- Cannes film festival bans Lars von Trier
- London Film Festival Winners Revealed: ‘Monos’ Takes Home Best Film Award In Competition
Vietnamese films compete in international students' short films festival have 300 words, post on at September 16, 2013. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.