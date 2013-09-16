Vietnamese films compete in international students’ short films festival

PANO – Three Vietnamese short films, namely “500,000 VND”, “The Dream” and “Days to school”, will participate in the 2013 Asian international students’ short films festival, to open on November 30th, in Minamiawaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.

These films, made by teams from Phan Chu Trinh high school, Hue high school and Birla Orphanage, respectively, won top prizes at the 7th national students’ short films competition, themed “School violence”, organized by the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam and Vietnam’s Ministries of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Education and Training, on September 14th-15th in Hanoi.

Translated by Vu Linh

