Vietnam tourism: Mysterious Po Klong Garai Cham Tower

Located on the Trau hill, 6km from Phan Rang Thap Cham City, the central coastal province of Ninh Thuan, Po Klong Garai Tower is considered the greatest tower of the Cham people still existing. Po Klong Garai Tower is located on the Trau hill in Phan Rang Thap Cham City, Ninh Thuan Province. Photos: VNA Po Klong Garai Tower is located on the Trau hill in Phan Rang Thap Cham City, Ninh Thuan Province. Po Klong Garai Tower is a complex of three towers: the main tower worships the statue of King Po Klong Garai, the gate tower in the East and the tower of Fire God slightly heads to the South with a boat-shaped roof. The tower was built in the late 13th and early 14th centuries. It has existed nearly 800 years. Po Klong Garai tower relic is one of the largest and most beautiful towers which has been well preserved by the State and Ninh Thuan people. This is a cluster of majestic Cham towers remaining in Vietnam, hiding many undiscovered historical and cultural values of the once kingdom of Champa. Photos: VNA VNP/ VNA

