Vietnam, Singapore co-organize 14th political consultation

During the event, the two sides reviewed progress of the bilateral cooperation in various areas and discussed what they would focus on in order to improve the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership.

For his part, Chee Wee Kiong affirmed that through the COVAX Facility, Singapore will assist Vietnam with COVID-19 vaccines. He suggested that the two sides should finish their negotiations on mutual recognition of vaccine passports as soon as possible, implement priority travel mechanisms, resume flights, and facilitate travel between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to maintain close coordination and actively support each other at regional and international organizations and forums such as the United Nations, ASEAN, APEC, and others, and to make full use of new free trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) (RCEP).

They emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, maritime and aviation safety and freedom in the East Sea (South China Sea), as well as peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982).

They also stated their support for the serious and complete implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and ASEAN-China negotiations to achieve a practical, effective, and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the UNCLOS 1982.

Concluding the event, both sides held a ceremony to present the token of anti-COVID-19 medical supplies to Vietnam. They pledged to increase information sharing and conduct joint studies on anti-pandemic vaccines and medicines.

