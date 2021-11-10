Vietnam pushes back pandemic, plans boost to economic development

Eight targets
PM Chinh said that despite the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese economy has achieved encouraging results and is expected to complete and even exceed eight among 12 key targets set for the year.
In the first nine months of the year, macroeconomic stability was maintained and inflation was kept low. The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 1.82 percent compared to the same period last year. The major balances of the economy were also stable. By the end of September, credit growth reached 7.84 percent compared to the end of 2020.
In 2021, total export-import turnover is expected to reach US$628 billion. The total annual amount of electricity produced and imported is expected to reach 266.3 billion kWh, a year-on-year increase of 7.8 percent, while commercial electricity output is expected to reach 232.3 billion kWh, an increase of 6.6 percent compared to a year ago.
|
GDP growth of 6-6.5 percent in 2022
In a draft socioeconomic development plan for 2022, the government aims at GDP growth of about 6-6.5 percent, CPI expansion of around four percent and the state budget overspending equivalent to four percent of the country's GDP.
To realize the goals, the government will focus on implementing an overall strategy on pandemic prevention and control, with a roadmap for safe and flexible adaptation and effective control of Covid-19, while accelerating mass vaccinations.
The government will focus on effectively implementing a socioeconomic recovery and development program; ensuring flexible adjustment and close coordination between fiscal, monetary and other policies to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, and stabilize major balances; restoring trade and production activities; promoting exports and domestic consumption; boosting investment; and adopting mechanisms and policies to mobilize more resources for socioeconomic recovery and development. The government will also prioritize the completion of institutions, cut red tape, improve the business and investment environment and facilitate digital transformation.
The government will carry out economic restructuring in association with transforming the growth model towards sustainability, improve productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness, develop the digital economy and society, promote public investment disbursement, encourage enterprises to invest in scientific and technological research and development and join the global value chain. Developing synchronous and modern infrastructure and adapting to climate change are also underlined.
|Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the goals of 2022 are safe and flexible adaptation and effective control of Covid-19 and protection of people's health and life, while tapping every opportunity to promote socioeconomic recovery and development.
Quynh Nga & Lan Anh
- Gov’t outlines draft resolution for 2020 socio-economic development
- India, Iran to boost economic viability
- India, Iran to boost economic viability of Chabahar port
- Tax, fee cuts boosting economic growth
- Vietnam’s diplomacy achievements in 2019
- Vietnam’s diplomatic achievements in 2019
- HCM City solicits foreign-invested firms’ support to develop economy
- Legislators depict recent economic growth as impressive
- Vietnam presents priorities for ASEAN 2020 Chairmanship
- Vietnam's GDP revised upwards by massive 25.4% for 2011-2017 period
- Vietnam's GDP climbs 6.76 per cent in six months
- Vietnam’s central bank contemplates ‘mobilizing’ gold from public
- EVFTA to boost Vietnam's logistics industry development
- Vietnam needs to improve economic resilience: experts
- Vietnam seeks innovations to escape from middle-income trap
- Top 10 economic events of Vietnam in 2019
- Economic milestones of Vietnam in 2019
- PM: Vietnam, Russia hold potential to boost trade, investment ties
- Borrowing figures prompt co-ordinated growth push across Whitehall
- Hanoi needs more efficient policies to develop key industrial products
Vietnam pushes back pandemic, plans boost to economic development have 563 words, post on ven.vn at November 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.