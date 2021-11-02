Vietnam promotes export of processed agro-forestry-fisheries products

The project aims at improving the quality and value of agro-exports to meet the regulations of importers.

Around 60% of Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fisheries exports are expected to be processed, significantly contributing to its total growth of 6%-8% annually by 2030, according to the latest plan approved by the Prime Minister.

The project, aiming to promote the export of agricultural, forestry and fishery products by 2030, sets an export value of around US$60-62 billion, including US$25 billion from major farm produce, US$17 billion from forestry products and US$15 billion from seafood.

Among agricultural exports, about 40% of the products will be national brands and 70% will have traceable origins.

The plan will also improve the quality and value of agricultural exports to meet the regulations of importers, as well as assisting Vietnamese exporters in protecting intellectual property right, safeguarding their positions and brands in the international market.

Positive signs

In January, export growth increased by 27.1% compared to the same period of last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Despite many difficulties caused by Covid-19, most of the main commodity groups such as seafood, wood and wooden products achieved good results in terms of value last month.

Regarding seafood, the global demand for shrimp is likely to rise, especially in the context of complicated developments relating to the pandemic. Shrimp exports are expected to gain robust growth and reach more US$4 billion in revenue in 2021 providing that Vietnamese enterprises take full advantage of free trade agreements, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

To promote the export of agricultural products, the MARD in coordination with localities has promoted the issuance of codes for farming areas, associated with geographical indications, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong said. The ministry also has planned to change the way of doing business, consumption and export of key products.

The ministry will coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, relavant agencies and enterprises to improve market forecasts and promptly inform localities and enterprises so that they could adopt appropriate production and business plans.

Hanoitimes