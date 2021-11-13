Vietnam People’s Navy hands over Filipino fishermen

The handover ceremony was held in line with international rules. The two sides strictly observed their countries' COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations.

Earlier, while fishing in the waters of the Philippines, the motorboat carrying the two Filipino fishermen, Crisanto Misa, aged 44, and Benjemin Abdulla, aged 33, had its engine broken and went adrift to the waters of Song Tu Tay Island (Southwest Cay) in Truong Sa island district of Khanh Hoa province.

One fisherman was saved by Fisheries Surveillance Ship KN 464, while the other was found and rescued by troops of Song Tu Tay Island.

Having been rescued, the two fishermen were taken care of by the Vietnamese naval troops. They were also tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 twice.

