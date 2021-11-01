VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 11

Two more arrested for facilitating illegal entry of COVID-19 patient No. 1,440 Truong Chi Tai (left) is arrested The men are 30-year-old Truong Chi Tai and 31-year-old Le Van Dinh, both from An Giang. According to preliminary investigation results, Hung set up links with people at home and abroad, including Hap, Ut, Tai, and Dinh, in an effort to illegally brought to Vietnam a 33-year-old man, who was later defined as patient No. 1,440, and eight others. Four out of the nine illegal immigrants tested positive for the coronavirus, patients No. 1,440, 1,451, 1,452 and 1,453. On December 23, 2020, Hung received a phone call from Cambodia informing the arrival in Vietnam of the nine people in early morning the next day for further travelling to Chau Doc and Ho Chi Minh City. Hung, in turn, called to inform Tai, Dinh, Hap, and Ut and told Ut to find a 7-seat car to carry the group. After the group illegally entered Vietnam, Tai and Dinh picked them up from a river wharf, then drove them to Hap’s house. The investigation team also found that Tai and Dinh also played a role in guarding the road to avoid the detection of… Read full this story

