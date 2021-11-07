Vietnam, France intensify parliamentary cooperation

Jacques Krabal appreciated Vietnam’s active participation in the APF in general and the French-speaking community in the Asia-Pacific region in particular.
The two sides exchanged views on many issues such as admitting more APF members in the Asia-Pacific region to strengthen the presence of the Francophone organization in this region, implementing cooperation programs and the strategic framework of the APF for the 2019-2022 period, expanding digital application, and strengthening cooperation in French-language training for deputies and civil servants of parliaments.
He expressed his hope to further promote French-language training in Vietnam to promote the development of the French-speaking community in the Southeast Asian country. He said he wishes the Asia-Pacific region will continue to conduct online exchange activities to suit the current pandemic situation.
Earlier, on November 4, at the French Senate, Nguyen Thuy Anh, who is also Chairwoman of the Vietnam-France Friendship Parliamentarians' Group, had a meeting with Catherine Deroche, Chairwoman of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group during which they agreed to consider organizing a webinar to boost inter-parliamentary experience sharing in response to the pandemic and intensify health collaboration.
Thuy Anh thanked the French Government and National Assembly for supporting vaccines and medical supplies for Vietnam, thus helping the Vietnamese people overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic.
Source: VNA
