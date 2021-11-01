Vietnam calls on Mali to promote national reconciliation

The meeting on the situation in Mali was briefed by El‑Ghassim Wane, Special Representative of the Secretary‑General and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).
In his speech, Counsellor Phan Ho The Nam, political coordinator of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the U.N., expressed his deep concerns over challenges in security, development and humanitarian Mali is facing.
He urged the concerned parties to redouble efforts to promote national reconciliation, exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue, and to back MINUSMA's operation.
The Vietnamese diplomat also called on the international community to continue supporting the people in that country, particularly in addressing humanitarian challenges.
Source: VNA
