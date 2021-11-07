Vietnam adds 7,631 new local Covid-19 cases

The three localities with the highest case count are Ho Chi Minh City with 1,009 infections and its two neighboring provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong, with 997 and 826, respectively.

The ministry also confirmed 61 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, including 31 in HCMC and seven in the Mekong Delta’s province of Bac Lieu, putting the nation’s total Covid-19 death toll since the pandemic began at 22,531, or 2.4 percent of infections.

Of the patients recorded so far in the latest wave starting late April, 837,585 have recovered and 22,496 have died.

By Sunday, 28.7 million of Vietnam’s 96-million population have received two Covid vaccine doses.