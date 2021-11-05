Vietjet launches new promotion

HCM CITY — Vietjet has opened sales on the Power Pass SkyBoss and Power Pass Sky12 with many exclusive offers to meet the diverse demands of customers, the airline announced on Friday.
From Thursday, customers can purchase Power Pass SkyBoss priced at only VNĐ74,999,000 (US$3,220) and Power Pass Sky12 for only VNĐ19,999,000 ($860) for unlimited flights during the year, 100 per cent discount on fare price regardless of national holidays and Tết across domestic routes of Vietjet.
Especially, on the first seven days of launch until November 10, customers will immediately get a 50 per cent discount for both Power Pass SkyBoss, Power Pass Sky12 and a 25 per cent discount on the next seven days from November 11-17 when purchasing on website www.vietjetair.com, https://powerpass.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.
With Power Pass SkyBoss, passengers will enjoy "green" and safe flights with a lot of exclusive privileges for SkyBoss' passengers such as free 10kg carry-on luggage, 30kg checked luggage and 1 golf club set under 15kg, priority security check, VIP lounge, gift package and flight insurance SkyBoss Flight Care.
Choosing Power Pass Sky12, customers can fly unlimited across Việt Nam with free 7kg carry-on luggage, 15kg checked luggage, free change to flight schedule. With Power Pass, customers can book tickets just three hours before the scheduled departure time.
Returning to the sky, Vietjet not only brings "green", safe and on-time flights but also offers many new products, services to passengers flying with Vietjet including health care products, services and yoga instructions, protective and antibacterial hygiene products. Specially, Vietjet offers free COVID-19 quick tests for all passengers flying from Hà Nội and HCM City. — VNS
