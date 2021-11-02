Việt Nam will take stronger measures to reduce greenhouse gas emission: PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attends the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

Below are full remarks by Việt Nam’s Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland (the UK) on November 1:

Mr. President,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Climate change has truly become the greatest challenge to mankind. Extreme weather phenomena and sea level rise are seriously affecting the food and water security, the sustainable development, and even the survival of many countries and communities. This warning from nature compels us to put forward strong measures and act responsibly without further delay at the global level. As this is a global issue, a global approach is required. As this issue affects every person, an inclusive approach is necessary.

Therefore, I wish to propose the following:

First , climate change response and the restoration of nature must become the highest priority in all development decisions. They must form the highest ethical standards for all levels, sectors, businesses and citizens.

Science and technology must lead the charge, and financing must lend leverage to the transitioning of the development model towards a green, circular, sustainable, inclusive, and humanistic economy. All that we do must be nature-based and centered around people, for they are the actors and drivers of sustainable development, in order to leave no one behind.

Second , all countries need to make strong commitments on greenhouse emissions reduction, grounded in the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, respective capacities and circumstances. Let me take this opportunity to call for justice and fairness in the fight against climate change. This is imperative to limit the global temperature increase. For its part, although we are a developing country that started industrialization only over the three decades ago, Viet Nam will capitalize on its advantage in renewable energy and take stronger measures to reduce greenhouse gas emission. To this end, we will make use of our own domestic resources, along with the cooperation and support of the international community, especially from the developed countries, in terms of finance and technology, including through mechanisms under the Paris Agreement, in order to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Third, climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building play a critical role in ensuring the success of the Paris Agreement. Developed countries, being major emitters in the past in exchange for present economic prosperity, need to fully meet their existing financial commitments. At the same time, it is urgent for us to arrive at more ambitious financial targets for the post-2025 period.

Ladies and gentlemen,

As one of the countries worst affected by climate change, Viet Nam is making every effort to both respond to climate change and foster economic development to grow and ensure an ever-better life for its people, while contributing responsibly alongside the international community. We look forward to advancing cooperation with international partners through investment programs and projects, and sustainable development.

President Ho Chi Minh, the hero of national liberaration and world's man of culture, once said: "Unity, unity, great unity. Success, success, great success." If we are to succeed in the global fight against climate change, global solidarity is the only way. Together we will discuss, work, and win. Our unity must stem from our will, awareness, and solutions, and endure as we make and execute plans, and ensure resources. Our historic commitments and actions will help preserve a green planet, a sustainable habitat, and lasting happiness for generations to come.

Thank you very much.