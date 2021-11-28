Việt Nam, Switzerland eye stronger educational cooperation

At the working session between Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn and Switzerland's State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) Martina Hirayama on November 26. —VNA/VNS Photo

BERNA — Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn and Switzerland's State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) Martina Hirayama on November 26 discussed measures to improve the efficiency of educational cooperation between the two countries.

Their working session took place within the framework of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc's official visit to Switzerland.

Sơn suggested strengthening collaboration between Vietnamese and Swiss universities, covering training programmes in such areas as tourism, insurance, banking and high-tech, along with innovation.

The two sides should step up the exchange of lecturers and students, and establish research groups that gather professors from Vietnamese and Swiss universities, he said.

The minister said during a meeting with President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Swiss President Guy Parmelin had suggested the five leading universities of Switzerland increase cooperation with Vietnamese universities.

Hirayama showed her support for the Vietnamese side's proposals, saying the two countries' state management agencies play a significant role in this regard.

On this occasion, Sơn expressed his hope that Switzerland will provide more scholarships for Vietnamese students, helping the Southeast Asian nation improve the quality of human resources.

Sơn invited the Swiss official to visit Việt Nam and work with the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training.

Hirayama accepted the invitation with pleasure, saying she hopes that the two sides will work together to promote the bilateral educational cooperation. —VNS