Viet Nam, Russia seek stronger cooperation in COVID-19 combat

MOSCOW – Representatives from Russian and Vietnamese businesses operating in the field of pharmaceuticals and healthcare exchanged experience and sought technological cooperation opportunities in the fight against COVID-19 at a round-table in Moscow on November 11.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi said only close cooperation would help countries succeed in combating the pandemic and restoring international trade and tourism.
Lauding achievements Russia had recorded in the research, development and production of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment drugs, the diplomat noted that Việt Nam and Russia had effectively coordinated in the pandemic combat.
Khôi cited an example of the coordination, which was the success of Việt Nam's Vabiotech company in bottling Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine under an agreement with its Russian partner.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia would stand ready to coordinate with ministries, agencies and companies of Russia and Việt Nam to deepen the substantive and mutually beneficial international cooperation in the pandemic combat.
Oleg Nizhelsky, General Director of Russia's Bronemed LLC, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents on the sidelines of the round-table that through the event, Vietnamese and Russian enterprises set up initial links to draw up cooperation plans.
According to him, both countries have adequate resources in terms of science and technology to push ahead with collaboration in the pandemic fight, and the production of vaccines and pharmaceutical products.
Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Dương Hoàng Minh said Việt Nam would work as a hub for the production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment drugs to other countries in Southeast Asia.
In the first 10 months of this year, Russia's pharmaceutical exports to Việt Nam increased 3.5 times to US$39 million, the trade counsellor said, expressing his hope that businesses of the countries would contribute to creating new momentum for the bilateral trade ties.
At the end of the round-table, Việt Nam's Biopharma and T&T group signed memorandums of understanding with Sistema Biotech and Bronemed of Russia. VNS
