Việt Nam reports 8,467 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 16 imported cases and 8,481 local cases. The local cases are in HCM City (1,240), Đồng Nai (743), Bình Dương (631), Tây Ninh (593), An Giang (547), Đồng Tháp (459), Tiền Giang (356), Sóc Trăng (296), Vĩnh Long (292), Cà Mau (271), Bình Thuận (265), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (224), Khánh Hòa (209), Bình Phước (198), Bạc Liêu (188), Kiên Giang (181), Hà Nội (152), Bình Định (126), Đắk Lắk (126), Trà Vinh (120), Nghệ An (100), Bến Tre (99), Cần Thơ (81), Thái Bình (79), Long An (79), Thừa Thiên Huế (75), Hậu Giang (67), Lâm Đồng (61), Thanh Hóa (30), Hà Giang (57), Ninh Thuận (39), Phú Thọ (39), Đắk Nông (39), Bắc Giang (38), Bắc Ninh (35), Quảng Ngãi (35), Gia Lai (35), Nam Định (31), Quảng Nam (27), Đà Nẵng (26), Hà Tĩnh (24), Hải Dương (21), Điện Biên (20), Phú Yên (17), Quảng Trị (15), Quảng Ninh (13), Hải Phòng (11), Quảng Bình (9), Hưng Yên (7), Hà Nam (5), Vĩnh Phúc (5), Ninh Bình (4), Cao Bằng (4), Thái Nguyên (2), Kon Tum (2), Lào Cai (2), and Sơn La (1).
