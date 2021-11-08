Việt Nam reports 7,988 new cases on Monday

Thirty-four imported and 7,954 local infections were confirmed on Monday. The domestic cases were found in HCM City (1,316), Đồng Nai (969), Bình Dương (823), An Giang (531), Tiền Giang (392), Kiên Giang (363), Tây Ninh (354), Đồng Tháp (351), Bình Thuận (267), Bạc Liêu (229), Cà Mau (222), Cần Thơ (178), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (149), Vĩnh Long (149), Long An (136), Hà Giang (133), Đắk Lắk (133), Hà Nội (111), Khánh Hòa (80), Bình Phước (79), Bến Tre (69), Bắc Ninh (68), Nam Định (67), Đắk Nông (60), Gia Lai (59), Nghệ An (58), Phú Thọ (57), Bắc Giang (56), Hậu Giang (54), Ninh Thuận (52), Trà Vinh (51), Bình Định (50), Quảng Bình (30), Lâm Đồng (29), Thanh Hóa (27), Đà Nẵng (21), Hưng Yên (18), Hà Tĩnh (17), Hải Phòng (16), Thái Nguyên (16), Thừa Thiên Huế (14), Quảng Ngãi (14), Quảng Nam (14), Sơn La (11), Hải Dương (11), Quảng Ninh (10), Hà Nam (9), Vĩnh Phúc (9), Phú Yên (7), Kon Tum (4), Điện Biên (4), Ninh Bình (2), Lai Châu (2), Tuyên Quang (2), and Thái Bình (1). Details follow shortly.