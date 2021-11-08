Việt Nam reports 7,988 new cases on Monday

Thirty-four imported and 7,954 local infections were confirmed on Monday. The domestic cases were found in HCM City (1,316), Đồng Nai (969), Bình Dương (823), An Giang (531), Tiền Giang (392), Kiên Giang (363), Tây Ninh (354), Đồng Tháp (351), Bình Thuận (267), Bạc Liêu (229), Cà Mau (222), Cần Thơ (178), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (149), Vĩnh Long (149), Long An (136), Hà Giang (133), Đắk Lắk (133), Hà Nội (111), Khánh Hòa (80), Bình Phước (79), Bến Tre (69), Bắc Ninh (68), Nam Định (67), Đắk Nông (60), Gia Lai (59), Nghệ An (58), Phú Thọ (57), Bắc Giang (56), Hậu Giang (54), Ninh Thuận (52), Trà Vinh (51), Bình Định (50), Quảng Bình (30), Lâm Đồng (29), Thanh Hóa (27), Đà Nẵng (21), Hưng Yên (18), Hà Tĩnh (17), Hải Phòng (16), Thái Nguyên (16), Thừa Thiên Huế (14), Quảng Ngãi (14), Quảng Nam (14), Sơn La (11), Hải Dương (11), Quảng Ninh (10), Hà Nam (9), Vĩnh Phúc (9), Phú Yên (7), Kon Tum (4), Điện Biên (4), Ninh Bình (2), Lai Châu (2), Tuyên Quang (2), and Thái Bình (1). Details follow shortly.
- Spotify Reportedly Launching New Version Of Free Streaming Service
- Watchdog reports provide new ammo for Pruitt’s critics
- New Cases to Take Notebooks Through X-Rays
- Comments for : Spigen shows off Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus renders with its new cases
- Holmes, Watson tackle new case in first teaser trailer for ‘Sherlock’ season 4
- Amazon reportedly prepping new high-res Kindle Paperwhite
- Samsung says it’s now investigating reports of new Galaxy Note 7 phones overheating
- Comments for : Report: Four new iPad tablets are coming; here are their rumored names and color options
- Some Samsung Galaxy S5 specs reportedly confirmed. New Galaxy S5 Mini and S5 Zoom might join the flagship
- Comments for : Sprint reportedly readying new wireless plans, maybe including $50 for unlimited everything
- Comments for : Samsung reportedly trying new Android UI for its upcoming smartphones
- Toyota Việt Nam đẩy mạnh các sản phẩm dịch vụ gia tăng
- Chinese social media outs new strain of bird flu as the government tries to censor reports
- Comments for : Spigen iPhone 5 Genuine Leather Grip Case hands-on
- Report: Apple’s new iPhone will sport a 4-inch screen, thinner body, new dock connector
- Police seek ID for 'New York Billy,' who was found floating with cement blocks in Crater Lake
- Trump is more worried about Michael Cohen's criminal case than he is about the Russia investigation
- Reuben Foster case: Case proceeds as DA reviews video behind accuser’s retraction
- Who Killed the Virtual Case File?
- A new kind of cancer treatment is about to change how we treat the disease
Việt Nam reports 7,988 new cases on Monday have 431 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.