Việt Nam reports 7,646 new cases on Sunday, including 15 imported cases and 7,631 local cases. The local cases are in HCM City (1,009), Đồng Nai (997), Bình Dương, (826), An Giang (427), Kiên Giang (398), Tây Ninh (393), Bạc Liêu (298), Đồng Tháp (289), Bình Thuận (279), Sóc Trăng (238), Tiền Giang (233), Cần Thơ (210), Cà Mau (184), Đắk Lắk (151), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (150), Vĩnh Long (128), Long An (119), Hà Giang (116), Bình Phước (114), Trà Vinh (75), Hà Nội (72), Bắc Giang (70), Bến Tre (64), Khánh Hòa (60), Hậu Giang (56), Phú Thọ (51), Bắc Ninh (51), Nghệ An (50), Ninh Thuận (48), Bình Định (46), Nam Định (46), Thanh Hóa (45), Đắk Nông (44), Quảng Ngãi (41), Gia Lai (29), Thừa Thiên Huế (29), Hà Tĩnh (21), Quảng Ninh (21), Lâm Đồng (20), Đà Nẵng (18), Điện Biên (14), Quảng Bình (13), Hà Nam (13), Hải Dương (13), Kon Tum (13), Phú Yên (13), Hưng Yên (11), Quảng Nam (8 ), Quảng Trị (5), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Thái Nguyên (3), Hòa Bình (2), Hải Phòng (1), Thái Bình (1), Sơn La (1), Cao Bằng (1). Among these, 3,332 are in the community.