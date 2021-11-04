Việt Nam reports 6,580 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

HÀ NỘI — An additional 6,580 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Thursday, bringing the nationwide tally to 946,043.
Out of the new cases, four were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
HCM City still tops the country in terms of new cases during the day with 981, followed by Bình Dương (948) and Đồng Nai (939).
The capital city of Hà Nội reported 100 new cases, up 24 cases in comparison with Wednesday.
The other areas that recorded new COVID-19 cases were Kiên Giang (478), An Giang (381), Tiền Giang (263), Tây Ninh (240), Đắk Lắk (210), Sóc Trăng (198), Bình Thuận (194), Cần Thơ (186), Long An (178), Trà Vinh (123), Hà Giang (110), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (98), Đồng Tháp (97), Ninh Thuận (78), Vĩnh Long (75), Bắc Giang (68), Phú Thọ (67), Bình Phước (52), Cà Mau (51), Bắc Ninh (51), Hậu Giang (45), Quảng Nam (42), Thanh Hóa (36), Bình Định (35), Khánh Hòa (34), Gia Lai (29), Hưng Yên (26), Thừa Thiên Huế (26), Điện Biên (24), Hà Nam (21), Đắk Nông (17), Thái Nguyên (14), Đà Nẵng (13), Quảng Ngãi (11), Phú Yên (5), Hải Dương (5), Quảng Ninh (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Quảng Bình (4), Lào Cai (4), Nam Định (3), Tuyên Quang (3), Hải Phòng (2), Vĩnh Phúc (2) and Thái Bình (1).
A further 59 deaths were announced.
More than 1,731 patients were declared to have made a full recovery from the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 835,406.
Việt Nam has so far administered more than 84.8 million doses of vaccines. — VNS
