Việt Nam reports 6,580 new cases on Thursday

Four imported and 6,576 local infections were confirmed on Thursday with the domestically-transmitted cases found in HCM City (981), Bình Dương (948), Đồng Nai (939), Kiên Giang (478), An Giang (381), Tiền Giang (263), Tây Ninh (240), Đắk Lắk (210), Sóc Trăng (198), Bình Thuận (194), Cần Thơ (186), Long An (178), Trà Vinh (123), Hà Giang (110), Hà Nội (100), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (98), Đồng Tháp (97), Ninh Thuận (78), Vĩnh Long (75), Bắc Giang (68), Phú Thọ (67), Bình Phước (52), Cà Mau (51), Bắc Ninh (51), Hậu Giang (45), Quảng Nam (42), Thanh Hóa (36), Bình Định (35), Khánh Hòa (34), Gia Lai (29), Hưng Yên (26), Thừa Thiên Huế (26), Điện Biên (24), Hà Nam (21), Đắk Nông (17), Thái Nguyên (14), Đà Nẵng (13), Quảng Ngãi (11), Phú Yên (5), Hải Dương (5), Quảng Ninh (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Quảng Bình (4), Lào Cai (4), Nam Định (3), Tuyên Quang (3), Hải Phòng (2), Vĩnh Phúc (2), and Thái Bình (1). Details will be updated soon.
