Việt Nam records over 13,000 new cases on Friday

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced 13,109 new cases of COVID-19 in Việt Nam on Friday, as cases continue to rise across the country.
The national tally since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,181,337.
Another 137 deaths were also reported. Việt Nam so far has recorded 24,544 COVID-related deaths.
Of the new cases, 7,288 were found in the community and 15 were imported.
HCM City tops the daily case list again with 1,809 new cases, followed by Cần Thơ (897) and Bình Dương (707).
The capital city of Hà Nội recorded 253 new cases.
The other infections were found in Tây Ninh (655), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (653), Đồng Tháp (601), Bạc Liêu (566), Đồng Nai (556), Vĩnh Long (536), Bến Tre (501), Bình Thuận (496), Sóc Trăng (493), Kiên Giang (418), An Giang (387), Cà Mau (374), Trà Vinh (309), Bình Phước (271), Hậu Giang (238), Khánh Hòa (216), Đắk Lắk (181), Bắc Ninh (153), Hà Giang (143), Bình Định (132), Tiền Giang (123), Nghệ An (117), Thừa Thiên Huế (113), Lâm Đồng (112), Quảng Nam (95), Đắk Nông (92), Đà Nẵng (92), Quảng Ngãi (80), Long An (75), Vĩnh Phúc (62), Quảng Trị (57), Thanh Hóa (55), Hưng Yên (47), Lạng Sơn (44), Phú Thọ (38), Nam Định (38), Ninh Thuận (31), Phú Yên (30), Tuyên Quang (28), Quảng Bình (28), Quảng Ninh (25), Thái Bình (25), Thái Nguyên (22), Gia Lai (21), Hà Tĩnh (19), Ninh Bình (18), Bắc Giang (16), Hà Nam (10), Hải Dương (8 ), Cao Bằng (7), Kon Tum (6), Hải Phòng (4), Hòa Bình (4), Điện Biên (4), Lào Cai (2) and Yên Bái (1).
The Ministry of Health also reported on Friday that 12,368 more patients have now fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people given the all-clear to 955,256.
Việt Nam has so far administered more than 116.3 million doses of vaccines. More than 47 million citizens are now fully inoculated. — VNS
- U.S. recorded 2 new cases of measles last week
- US recorded 2 new cases of measles last week
- Viet Nam-Japan trade relations bear fruit
- Argentina, Viet Nam move closer together
- Hi-tech treatment booms in Viet Nam
- Viet Nam holds appeal for Swiss investors
- New Singapore ambassador shares experience with Viet Nam
- Malaysia, Viet Nam promote tourism ties
- It’s always a very friendly Christmas in Viet Nam
- Viet Nam’s tourism bounces
- Viet Nam, Norway move closer together
- Hungary aims for closer ties with Viet Nam
- Viet Nam tourists head north by northwest
- Old is gold: once-shunned decrepit buildings find new commercial uses in Viet Nam’s cities
- Viet Nam-Nepal Joint Statement
- Full Viet Nam-Brunei Joint Statement on establishment of comprehensive partnership
- Viet Nam, Laos issue Joint Statement
- German Tourists Long for Viet Nam
- Viet Nam promotes tourism – culture in RoK and Russia
- 18.2 million travellers to visit Viet Nam
Việt Nam records over 13,000 new cases on Friday have 491 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.