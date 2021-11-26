Việt Nam records over 13,000 new cases on Friday

Bản Phủ Market in the northern province of Điện Biên has been put under lockdown after a community-transmission case of COVID-19 was found. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced 13,109 new cases of COVID-19 in Việt Nam on Friday, as cases continue to rise across the country.

The national tally since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,181,337.

Another 137 deaths were also reported. Việt Nam so far has recorded 24,544 COVID-related deaths.

Of the new cases, 7,288 were found in the community and 15 were imported.

HCM City tops the daily case list again with 1,809 new cases, followed by Cần Thơ (897) and Bình Dương (707).

The capital city of Hà Nội recorded 253 new cases.

The other infections were found in Tây Ninh (655), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (653), Đồng Tháp (601), Bạc Liêu (566), Đồng Nai (556), Vĩnh Long (536), Bến Tre (501), Bình Thuận (496), Sóc Trăng (493), Kiên Giang (418), An Giang (387), Cà Mau (374), Trà Vinh (309), Bình Phước (271), Hậu Giang (238), Khánh Hòa (216), Đắk Lắk (181), Bắc Ninh (153), Hà Giang (143), Bình Định (132), Tiền Giang (123), Nghệ An (117), Thừa Thiên Huế (113), Lâm Đồng (112), Quảng Nam (95), Đắk Nông (92), Đà Nẵng (92), Quảng Ngãi (80), Long An (75), Vĩnh Phúc (62), Quảng Trị (57), Thanh Hóa (55), Hưng Yên (47), Lạng Sơn (44), Phú Thọ (38), Nam Định (38), Ninh Thuận (31), Phú Yên (30), Tuyên Quang (28), Quảng Bình (28), Quảng Ninh (25), Thái Bình (25), Thái Nguyên (22), Gia Lai (21), Hà Tĩnh (19), Ninh Bình (18), Bắc Giang (16), Hà Nam (10), Hải Dương (8 ), Cao Bằng (7), Kon Tum (6), Hải Phòng (4), Hòa Bình (4), Điện Biên (4), Lào Cai (2) and Yên Bái (1).

The Ministry of Health also reported on Friday that 12,368 more patients have now fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people given the all-clear to 955,256.

Việt Nam has so far administered more than 116.3 million doses of vaccines. More than 47 million citizens are now fully inoculated. — VNS