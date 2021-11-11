Việt Nam hotels win big at international awards amid the pandemic

Wink Hotel Saigon Centre received two international awards; Best Green Development and Best Architecture Design Hotel in Việt Nam 2021. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — Wink Hotel Saigon Centre, the first of 20 Wink Hotels to be developed by Indochina Kajima, has been recognised as the Best Green Development at the 2021 MIPIM Asia Awards and Best Architecture Design Hotel in Việt Nam 2021 at the International Travel Awards.

Amid a pandemic that is isolating many across the globe with a dramatic impact on travel, tourism and hospitality, Vietnamese hotels are still receiving praise and recognition for their innovative and sustainable design, demonstrating how the hospitality industry never ceases to progress even during difficult times.

Notably, Wink Hotel Saigon Centre, at 75 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, District 1, was just recognised as the Best Green Development at the 2021 MIPIM Asia Awards, the leading regional property awards known as the ‘Oscars of the Asian Real Estate World’.

Founded in 2007, the annual MIPIM Asia Awards honour the most outstanding and accomplished projects, completed or yet to be built, in Asia-Pacific. To be recognised at the MIPIM Asia Awards, property visionaries must demonstrate their ability to push boundaries and make creative possibilities the solid realities of skylines across the globe.

Wink Hotel Saigon Centre was recognised as the Best Green Development ahead of competitors from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand among others, demonstrating Indochina Kajima's commitment to sustainability, green construction and responsible tourism in Việt Nam.

The hotel, conceived by Indochina Kajima, a joint-venture between Indochina Capital and Kajima Corporation, and designed by AW partners Reda Amalou & Stéphanie Ledoux, is the first Vietnamese hotel to have won at the MIPIM Asia Awards and the first Vietnamese property to be recognised for its environmental sustainable features at the awards. Wink Saigon Centre is also the first LEED Gold V.4 certified hotel in Việt Nam. Previously it received the five-star award in the category of New Hotel Construction & Design Việt Nam at the Asia-Pacific Property Awards 2020.

"It is a great honour to start the last quarter of this unique year with global recognitions for Wink Hotel Saigon Centre. Building on the award-winning heritage that marks Indochina Capital's success, the creation of Wink Hotels is our next Việt Nam real estate development platform and first with Kajima Corporation. Wink Hotels are designed to be innovative, efficient and dynamic, while maintaining our unwavering commitment to architectural excellence, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility, we plan to develop over 20 Wink Hotels across Việt Nam and Indochina. Each will go through the LEED sustainability certification processes to ensure environmental and human health issues are taken into consideration when building and operating the hotels without compromising design, function and comfort," said Peter Ryder, Indochina Capital's CEO and Wink Hotel's Chairman Creator.

"We believe going solidly green while ensuring convenience and comfort is crucial to inspire the next adventures and getaways for the post-pandemic generation of travellers, who will also find a chic, fun and modern design blended with functionality and traditional Vietnamese values, bringing them an intuitive and tantalising hospitality experience at all our properties. Upwardly mobile Vietnamese entrepreneurs, lovers, creatives, explorers and the young-at-heart will find at Wink Hotel Saigon Centre a neighbourhood hub designed for innovation, eco-consciousness comfort and function, catering to their fast-paced and dynamic lifestyles," Michael Piro, Wink Hotel's CEO added. — VNS