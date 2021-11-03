Việt Nam calls for investment in 157 projects during 2021-2025

Illustration photo. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hải

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is calling for foreign investment in 157 projects in the 2021-2025 period, according to a decision recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh.

The projects are in various fields, including transport infrastructure, industrial and economic zone facilities, information technology infrastructure, waste and wastewater treatment, education and health, culture-sports-tourism, agro-forestry-fishery, production and services.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is tasked with guiding and inspecting the implementation of the decision; co-ordinating with ministries, sectors and localities in detailing information about the projects; organising events to promote the list of the projects; reporting the investment promotion situation to the Prime Minister; and proposing supplements or adjustments if necessary.

Despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Việt Nam still rose 4.4 per cent year on year in the first nine months of 2021 to US$22.15 billion.

An upturn was recorded in both value of investment in new projects as well as additional capital in existing ones.

Specifically, $12.5 billion was poured into 2,212 newly-licensed projects, up 20.6 per cent over the same period last year, while $6.4 billion was added into underway projects, a rise of 25.6 per cent. — VNS