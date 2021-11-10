Việt Nam, Australia to bolster cooperation in security

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm suggested Việt Nam and Australia enhance cooperation in all spheres, including national defence and security.
He was speaking during a reception for Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne in Hà Nội on Tuesday.
Lâm said in the past, with the support of the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and law enforcement agencies of Australia has been strengthened in fighting crime, immigration management and legal assistance, among others.
According to the minister, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Australian Department of Home Affairs have been effectively implementing signed cooperation documents and the minutes of the second Vietnam-Australia Vice-Ministerial Security Dialogue that took place in Hà Nội in December 2019.
He added that the third dialogue is set to be held after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control.
Minister Lâm suggested the two sides should work to roll out the 2018 agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, the 2013 treaty on extradition, and the memorandum of understanding between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Australian Federal Police regarding the fight against cross-border crimes and cooperation between public security forces of the two countries.
Payne expressed her belief that cooperation between the two countries and law enforcement agencies of Australia and Việt Nam will produce further achievements in ensuring social order and safety, and combating crimes.
She pledged to do her best to promote cooperation between Australian partners and the Vietnamese ministry, regarding this as an important factor to raise trust and boost collaboration between the two countries. — VNS
