Việt Nam attends 22nd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa highlighted the importance of ASEAN military-defence cooperation as regional challenges continue to evolve amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing the 22nd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM-22) via videoconference on Friday, which was chaired by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces Vice Senior General Soe Win, Nghĩa highly valued the crucial role played by the army in responding to the health crisis, affirming that the army is the core force taking the lead in joint efforts of countries in the fight against the pandemic.
While sharing Việt Nam's experience in responding to COVID-19, especially in localities hardest hit by the pandemic, the Vietnamese officer emphasised the motto of adapting to the new normal situation in Việt Nam, and realising the dual goals of pandemic prevention and socio-economic development in line with common perceptions of leaders at the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits.
He expressed his belief that ASEAN military-defence cooperation will contribute to controlling the pandemic and effectively responding to non-traditional security challenges, thus maintaining peace, stability and development in the region.
Soe Win expressed his hope that at ACAMM-22, army forces of ASEAN countries will share their experience in responding to the pandemic as well as efforts to promote post-pandemic recovery.
During the event, heads of ASEAN member nations' delegations exchanged views under the theme related to the role of ASEAN militaries in post-pandemic recovery proposed by Myanmar.
At the event, Soe Win handed over Chairmanship of the ACAMM and related activities such as the ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM), and the Conference of ASEAN Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (ASMAM) in 2022 to Việt Nam.
The head of the Vietnamese delegation took the occasion to call on other ASEAN countries to support Việt Nam in its role as the Chair of the ACAMM, the AARM and the ASMAM in 2022. —VNS
