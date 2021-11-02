Van Don International Airport meets AHA international standards for health safety

The Airports Council International (ACI) has just granted the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) certificate to Van Don International Airport.

Therefore, Van Don International Airport is the 6th airport (out of 22 airports) in Viet Nam to have AHA certification.

Van Don International Airport meets international standards for health safety.

The Airport Health Accreditation Certificate recognises medical standards, guaranteeing health and safety of passengers in preventing and restricting COVID-19 at all global airports. An airport granted the AHA certificate is an airport that guarantees safe pandemic prevention and control procedures. This is also the basis for state management agencies and governments of other countries to study and reopen international flights between certified airports, developing a green corridor for safe travel by air.

Mr. Pham Ngoc Sau, Director of Van Don International Airport, said that: “Avoidance of the spread of the disease and development of a green corridor is the top objective. Consequently, Van Don International Airport aims to meet international standards in the work of pandemic prevention and control, and airport operation.”

Passengers only need to make an e-health declaration when travelling on commercial flights.

ACI has also given many strict evaluation criteria. Aspects for evaluation are composed of cleaning and disinfecting procedures, physical distancing measures, employee health protection programme, operating ground layout, communication measures with passengers, equipment for passengers, etc. All of these aspects must comply with the highest standards of the civil aviation industry.

Mr. Pham Ngoc Sau said that: "Health and safety of passengers is our top priority when re-opening and re-connecting commercial flights in the service of trade activities between the Northeast region and the country and foreign ones. AHA certification is an important guarantee for passengers to continue feeling secure and confident in selecting flights to and from Van Don International Airport. In the last two years, in the mission of taking Vietnamese people back home from pandemic zones and transporting domestic passengers, Van Don International Airport has applied safe pandemic prevention and control procedures, minimising infection to the community."

The safe pandemic prevention and control procedures of Van Don International Airport have been proven through its operation in the past two years

The AHA certificate granted to Van Don International Airport is the clearest proof of the efforts and dedication of Van Don International Airport in maintaining safety for passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Simultaneously, this is also preparation for the tourism development between green zones.

In the future, following a new policy of the Government in the recovery of trade and tourism, Van Don International Airport is gradually re-operating commercial flights, connecting Quang Ninh to the whole country and international countries.

In the short term, from October 27, 2021, Van Don International Airport has re-opened flights to HCM City operated by Bamboo Airways with a frequency of three flights/week. Vietjet Air shall accordingly operate from October 31 with a frequency of one flight/day every day in the week. Vietnam Airlines is expected to operate from December 1 with a frequency of three flights/week (on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday).