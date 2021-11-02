US President welcomes Việt Nam’s commitment to pursue net zero target

GLASGOW — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday had brief talks with US President Joe Biden as world leaders gathered for the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, the UK.
The two countries' leaders expressed appreciation towards the development achievements of the two countries and the notable progress in the US-Việt Nam Comprehensive Partnership in recent times.
PM Chính welcomed the US President's efforts to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam as well as other Asian countries, reaffirming that Việt Nam cherishes the relations with the US and wants bilateral ties to continue to deepen.
US President Biden highly valued the proactive, active and robust commitments from Việt Nam at COP26, especially the commitment to net zero by 2050, its determination to climate change response, reduction of emissions, and conversion into a green, circular economy.
The two leaders agreed to promote the substance of the US-Việt Nam Comprehensive Partnership, especially in terms of technology financing, to address climate issues, implement fully the mechanisms under the Paris Agreement.
The participation of American companies in green development and sustainable development in Việt Nam is much welcomed, PM Chính said. — VNS
