UNSC members urge stakeholders in Yemen to resume comprehensive political dialogue

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a discussion about the situation in Yemen, with the participation of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ramesh Rajasingham.

Speaking at the discussion, Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, welcomed diplomatic activities taken by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, and reaffirmed Việt Nam's support for the Special Envoy's efforts in resuming comprehensive and sustainable political dialogue among stakeholders in Yemen.

The Vietnamese representative showed concern about the military escalation in Yemen, especially Marib, which he said might destroy peace reconstruction efforts in the country, cause harm to Yemen people and threaten the stability in the region.

Việt Nam called on all relevant parties to end all military acts, resume dialogue and cooperate with the UN Special Envoy to seek a comprehensive political solution for Yemen.

Việt Nam also urged all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law, implement the UNSC Resolution 2573, including the protection of civil infrastructure works, and speed up the implementation of the Stockholm and Riyadh Agreements.

Regarding issues related to the Safer oil tanker, Ambassador Quý called on Ansar Allah to engage in full collaboration with the UN to seek proper solutions, thus preventing risks of possible environmental and humanitarian environmental disasters. — VNS