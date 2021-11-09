universal robots assembles automation leaders in largest apac cobot expo

Kim Povlsen, President, Universal Robots

Unlike traditional industrial robots, cobots are collaborative and are designed to work alongside human employees, giving businesses the benefits of humans and robots combined. The online event will showcase the new concepts and approaches to automation involving the perfect human-robot collaboration.

Leading cobot luminaries, Kim Povlsen, President of Universal Robots and James McKew, Regional Director of Asia Pacific open the keynotes with a panel discussion. Delivering his first keynote in the Asia Pacific since being appointed to the position this year, Povlsen dives deeper into the topic of "Refining Automation" and empowering the digital workforce of the future.

"Many jobs in manufacturing, assembling and processing involve dull, dirty and dangerous work. Collaborative automation is setting a trend for people to ascend to more interesting jobs. With the implementation of collaborative robots, humans are now becoming expert cobot operators. Workers can now assign their ‘co-workers’ the cobots with the repetitive tasks, while they spend more time developing innovative strategies and finding solutions for business challenges with their creativity and problem solving skills. These changes lead to greater job satisfaction and career advancement", said Kim Povlsen, President, Universal Robots.

In the opening keynote panel discussion, James McKew, Regional Director of Asia Pacific, Universal Robots, shares successful collaborative automation implementations in Asia Pacific and his insights on the regional outlook.

"With all the benefits cobots could offer such as flexibility and its small footprint, business owners and manufacturers are realising that they can remain competitive in the market. This allows for more activities in collaborative automation and even bringing back businesses that were previously set offshore," said McKew.

Automation is more than just having robots across industries for increased productivity and efficiency. Now, collaborative automation is offering substantial opportunities to businesses that are prepared to embrace the changing trends and automation wave. From financial benefits to new job creation, cobots will be gaining ground within the robotics industry.

"As the pioneer in the collaborative robots market with over 50,000 cobots sold, we believe that cobots have become a perfect companion for human operators.", explained Povlsen.

Cobots application at Koyo Electronics Industries

“Cobot Expo 2021” is a platform where manufacturers can seek answers to tough questions on automation, to learn and exchange ideas with industry experts. Experienced representatives from Universal Robots, and other industry partners such as Alstrut India, Asyril, Atlas Copco, Aubotic Technology, Baumer, Ewellix, MiR, OnRobot, Robotiq, SCHUNK, SICK, SMC, Smooth Robotics, and Zimmer Group, are ready to provide expert inputs over live chats. The event’s theme is "Collaborate", where delegates find cobot experts dwelling on top business concerns such as how to drive success and avoid pitfalls in automation projects, as well as ways to ensure safety and productivity. Befitting a truly Asian event, the presentations are in English, Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese on selected topics.

“Collaborative APAC – Cobot Expo 2021” conference, exhibition and live chats are taking place online from 9 to 10 November 2021, and recorded sessions are available on-demand until 31 December 2021. Register to attend the event on https://www.universal-robots.com/sg/collaborate-apac-cobot-expo-2021/

