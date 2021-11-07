U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hands over mercury monitor to MONRE

|The hand-over ceremony.
PANO – United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Gina McCarthy on April 15th handed over a mercury monitoring unit to the Vietnam's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE).
The mercury monitor, provided by the U.S. National Atmospheric Deposition Program, will be transferred to the MONRE's Centre for Environmental Monitoring to assist Vietnam in measuring levels of mercury in precipitation in Vietnam.
The visit of EPA's Administrator Gina McCarthy to Hanoi on April 15 th and 16 th is to highlight the environmental cooperation between the U.S. and partners within the Asia-Pacific Region. It underscores the importance of local and community engagement in protecting natural resources.
Vietnam is an active and important participant in multiple regional environmental initiatives which EPA helps organize.
Chung Anh
