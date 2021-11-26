Two million Pfizer vaccine doses donated by the US arrive in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A shipment of 2,074,410 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Hà Nội early Friday morning, donated to Việt Nam by the US Government.
The US has donated over 18 million vaccines to Việt Nam through the global vaccine sharing initiative COVAX, as part of a “steadfast commitment to supporting Việt Nam in the fight against COVID-19,” according to a notice from the US embassy in Hà Nội.
More are on the way, it adds.
Earlier this week, a senior administration official from the US Government told AFP that 4,149,990 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were being sent to Việt Nam.
As of Friday afternoon, Việt Nam has administered 116.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 92 per cent of people aged 18 and above having received at least one dose of vaccine. — VNS
