Troops rescue three people trapped by flash flood

In particular, over the past days, due to the impact of cold air intensification, the Central region and Central Highlands, especially Gia Lai province, have seen heavy and prolonged rain.

Currently, troops and functional forces have been conducting search and rescue missions.

Accordingly, the three troubled people, namely Nguyen Van Sy, Nguyen Thanh Luan, and Nguyen Van Nhon from Plei Ktoh sub-quarter, Kong Chro townlet, Kon Chro district, Gia Lai, were trapped in the river while fishing at the foot of the spillway of Dak Srong Hydropower Plant.

Upon receiving the information, Kon Chro district’s People's Committee coordinated with the district Military Command, functional forces, and An Khe commune's search and rescue team to save the distressed people.

At present, 30 troops and dozens of policemen and the rescue team have promptly approached the scene to conduct rescue missions.

