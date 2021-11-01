Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam spoke on January 6 at a conference reviewing 2020 and discussing implementation of tasks in 2021. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at the conference A report from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) presented at the conference showed that Vietnam in 2020 continued to be 42nd among 131 ranked countries and territories in the global creativity index (GCI). MST in 2020 issued 895 Vietnamese standards, handled 68,971 applications for registering industrial ownership, and granted protection titles to 47,168 industrial property subjects. Science and technology now makes up over 30 percent of added value in agricultural production, and 38 percent in plant seed and animal production. The programs on national product development, hi-tech agriculture development, and conservation and sustainable use of genetic sources helped maintain export of key farm produce during Covid-19. Many agricultural production enterprises have mastered high technologies, which allowed them to lower production costs and increase productivity. In industrial production, Vietnam successfully made equipment, production lines and new materials that served manufacturing, mechanical engineering, energy, supporting industries, and agriculture. In the field of medicine and pharmacy, MST mobilized experts, scientists and businesses to isolate and culture the coronavirus, and master… Read full this story

Transparency, new policy needed for progress in science and technology development have 275 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at November 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.