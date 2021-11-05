Trade cooperation provides momentum for Việt Nam-US ties

Containers are loaded on a vessel at Tân Cảng-Cái Mép Port in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. Statistics from the General Department of Việt Nam Customs show that this year to September, Việt Nam-US trade reached US$80.6 billion and the figure is expected to hit $100 billion this year. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

HÀ NỘI — The relations between Việt Nam and the US would continue to grow stably in the future, with economic and trade cooperation the centre and key momentum of bilateral ties, Vietnamese and US officials said.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hài, also Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council, and Dawn Shackleford, Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for the Office of Southeast Asia and the Pacific, shared the view during their working session in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Hai said Việt Nam always considers the US a leading important partner and hopes the economic and trade ties will develop stably and sustainably, and serve as a pillar of the Việt Nam-US comprehensive relationship.

The deputy minister highlighted joint efforts in rolling out an action plan towards harmonious and sustainable trade with strong measures, contributing to building strategic trust between the two nations.

Việt Nam supports fair trade and has no intention to impose any measures that would cause discrimination, place a burden on trade activities, or harm the production and labourers in the US, he said.

The Vietnamese Government will continue to cooperate with US partners to address issues of shared concern in a comprehensive manner, thus maintaining stable trade ties, towards harmonious, sustainable and mutually beneficial trade balance, Hải pledged.

As Vice Chairman of the TIFA Council, Hải called on the US to issue objective and fair assessments in line with WTO rules during investigations into trade remedies.

He welcomed the US' recommendations on Việt Nam's legal framework, which he said helped to create an open business environment and bring benefits to both sides.

For her part, Shackleford highly valued the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s views on fair trade and acknowledged results of substantive, effective policy dialogues between the two countries.

She said issues relating to economy, trade and rights of labourers will be priorities under President Joe Biden’s administration, and the USTR will continue to hold working programmes with Vietnamese ministries and agencies within the dialogue framework of the TIFA.

According to the European-American Market Department under the MoIT, Việt Nam's export value to the US expanded 230 per cent over the past five years, while the US' exports to the Southeast Asian nation increased more than 175 per cent.

The US has become Việt Nam's biggest buyer and Việt Nam is also the US' 10th biggest trade partner.

Statistics from the General Department of Việt Nam Customs show that this year to September, two-way trade reached US$80.6 billion and the figure is expected to hit $100 billion this year. — VNS