Tourist destinations in Vietnam to open in November

Provinces and cities have loosened Covid-19 regulations, ready to welcome both domestic and international tourists in the coming time.

The Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam is gradually under control, here are the famous tourist destinations that travelers should visit, starting from November.

Northern Vietnam

The Lan Ha Bay, Quang Ninh Province in the sunset. Photo: Lux Group

In Hanoi , the first-ever tour to kick-off the capital's tourism industry was organized by Vietnam National Museum of History and Hanoitourist Travel Co.Ltd on October 23.

The "French architecture in the heart of Hanoi" walking tour aims to research Hanoi tourism's potentials, thereby, building up new tourism products to adapt to the 'new normal' as the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic improves.

In addition, Hanoitourist's inter-provincial tour called "Journey to West Yen Tu – Following in the footsteps of the Buddha" connecting Hanoi and Bac Giang Province has become the first inter-provincial tour ever that depart from Hanoi after a long time of blockade due to the pandemic.

In the new safety-model one-day tour, each group with less than 20 tourists will visit famous tourist attractions in Bac Giang Province such as Tay Yen Tu Scenic Spot, Vinh Nghiem Pagoda, and Truc Lam Phuong Hoang Zen Monastery. A Covid-19 insurance package will also be provided to travelers.

Besides, from November 5, Caravan Vietnam Tourism Service & Communication Co.Ltd will launch a caravan tour to Ha Giang Province called "Hanoi – Ha Giang in buckwheat flower season"

Hanoi’s Old Quarter Area. Photo: Khanh Huy

Sapa (Lao Cai) is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Northern region. This popular tourist destination opened its doors to out-of-province tourists in the last week of October.

According to Sapa Town's Information Culture Department, there were 2,727 overnight guests among 3,545 travelers to Sapa last weekend.

Head of Sapa Town's Culture and Information Office Hoang Thi Vuong said that although it is the peak season in Sapa, the number of visitors was not big due to the lack of international tourists, while domestic travelers are still afraid of the disease.

"The locality is trying to build the image of Sapa as a safe and friendly tourist destination, gradually restoring the tourism industry in the near future," she said.

In the coming time, Sapa will foster a tourism promotion campaign to attract domestic visitors through a program titled "Sapa Love Market" organized every weekend from now on.

The terraced fields in Bat Xat District, Sapa Town, Lao Cai Province. Photo: Hoai Thuong

Tam Dao District (Vinh Phuc Province) – another famous tourist attraction in the North has also announced to open its door for tourists.

Vinh Phuc welcomes visitors who come from areas with low-and medium-risk of coronavirus transmission. Travelers must be fully vaccinated, and their last dose should be given at least 14 days prior to their trips. Travelers who had already recovered from coronavirus six months before the visit must bring along a hospital discharge certificate or a certificate of recovery. All travelers must also have a negative result of the SARS-CoV-2 PCR test performed seven days before starting the itinerary.

From November 1, Quang Ninh Province welcomes out-of-province tourists while keeping in place strict measures on pandemic prevention and control. In the immediate future, the province will focus on attracting tourists from some localities that are considered "safe" from the Covid-19 pandemic such as Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc, and Thai Nguyen.

"In order to restore tourism activities, one of the prerequisites is to ensure a safe tourism environment. In November, 100% of Quang Ninh people will be fully vaccinated," Quang Ninh Provincial Party Secretary Nguyen Xuan Ky told The Hanoi Times .

It is expected that by the end of the year, Quang Ninh will organize 50 cultural events and activities to stimulate tourism. The province's highest goal is to attract two million visitors in the 4th quarter, with the total tourism revenue reaching between VND4,000 and 4,500 billion (US$176 million to $200 million).

Tourism recovery in Central Vietnam

Busy Hoi An Ancient Town, Da Nang City, Quang Nam province before Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Agoda

In the central region, Danang has also reopened its door for domestic travelers, however, the locality's tourism recovery still faces many difficulties.

According to the representative from a travel agent in Da Nang, the number of visitors to the city currently is not as high as expected. Travelers come to the city alone or in small groups and families only.

"In addition, the fear of coronavirus transmission and bad weather also prevents tourism businesses from resuming their services," he told The Hanoi Times .

From November, the central beach city will launch its "second tourism phase to serve inter-regional travelers" in coordination with other localities nationwide, and at the same time, creating more new attractive travel programs.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoi An City (Quang Nam Province) Nguyen Van Son has just announced that Hoi An will officially reopen to travelers from November 15.

Accordingly, Hoi An has already made some plans to ensure tourism safety in the new situation, strictly complying with the requirements of the "Tourism Safety Criteria" issued by the local government towards the goal of building "Green & Safe Hoi An Tourism".

The famous tourist attraction will welcome international tourists from charter flights/buses who met all the medical requirements.

The Golden Bridge, Ba Na Hills, Da Nang City. Photo: The Hanoi Times

In addition, Hoi An will reduce 50% entrance fees for visitors to the Old Quarter area and traditional craft villages; organize attractive cultural-artistic activities, events, and festivals. Tourism businesses, accommodation facilities, and tourist attractions will also launch many promotional packages to mark the reopening.

"The city is now extensively preparing many cultural and tourism activities to celebrate the upcoming Christmas and New Year Eve," Son said.

The South

In the southern region, despite a high number of Covid-19 cases, Ho Chi Minh City is ready to open to tourists. Domestic travelers can either choose to have a staycation at any 5-star hotel within the city or visit nearby tourist attractions like Can Gio or Cu Chi Districts and take a 'self-contained tour' to Tay Ninh or Ba Ria-Vung Tau Provinces.

Since mid-October, Da Lat has already been ready to welcome guests. Domestic travelers from areas with low-and medium-risk of coronavirus transmission should strictly follow local pandemic prevention and control measures.

Five localities to welcome international travelers in November

Phu Quoc Island. Photo: Nam Nghi Phu Quoc Resort & Spa

Phu Quoc , Khanh Hoa , Quang Nam , Danang and Quang Ninh are the designated localities to welcome international travelers, starting from this month, under a pilot scheme proposed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and approved by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on November 3.

Accordingly, Vietnam will open its border in three phases. In the first phase (from November 2021), the country will welcome international travelers who come from selected areas on charter flights and stay at designated tourist service establishments in Phu Quoc Island (Kien Giang Province) and four localities of Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Da Nang, and Quang Ninh.

In the second phase (starting from January 2022), relevant units will organize tourism connections between the five localities mentioned above. Travelers are allowed to visit other tourist attractions within these five localities after spending seven days in their first destination.

In the third phase, Vietnam will be fully open to international visitors. The time will be decided based on the epidemic situation and the results of the two above phases.

The Nha Trang Bay, Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province. Photo: Eastin Grand Nha Trang Hotel

Requirements for international tourists include: joining a self-contained tour; having proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or of Covid-19 convalescence; returning a negative Covid-19 test by RT-PCR method within 72 hours before departure; having medical or travel insurance costing a minimum of $50,000 for Covid-19 treatment. Children under 12 years of age traveling with a parent or guardian do not require a vaccination certificate.

In addition, guests entering the country must undergo body temperature checks. They are also advised to install the IGOVN application issued by the Ministry of Public Security on their smartphones and use it during their stay in Vietnam.