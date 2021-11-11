Torrential rains batter Central Highlands

At least 10 people in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have reportedly gone missing in torrential rains and floods caused by tropical storm Pabuk between Aug. 1 and 5.

Dak Lak’s neighbour, Lam Dong province on Aug. 5 reported two missing locals and 180 houses and more than 1,000 ha of rice fields inundated, while hundreds of families were evacuated.

The Central Hydro-meteorology Forecast Centre warned that torrential rains would continue to hit the Central Highlands region in the next several days and waters of the major rivers of Srepok and Dong Nai would swell above the highest danger level.

As a result, local authorities were advised to plan early evacuation of their residents from flood-prone areas and stay alert to possible landslide.

Source: VNA