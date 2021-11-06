Top legislator meets full-time deputies, staffs of N.A.’s legal-judicial agencies

Hue made the request at a meeting with them on the occasion of the Vietnam Law Day (November 9).

He assessed that, from the end of the 14th term, full-time deputies, officials and civil servants of the legislative body's legal-judicial agencies have completed a huge workload. For the first time in the history of the N.A., the Politburo has issued a conclusion on the law-making program for the entire tenure with 137 tasks concerning law building.

They have also helped the National Assembly's Party delegation draft four important topical contents of the project titled "Strategy to build and perfect the rule-of-law socialist State of Vietnam until 2030, with a vision to 2045."

Source: VNA