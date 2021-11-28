There remains room for stronger Việt Nam-Switzerland economic, trade ties: Officials

At the working session between Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch. — VNA/VNS Photo

BERN — Economic and trade ties between Việt Nam and Switzerland have developed strongly and effectively across spheres, and would grow further in the future.

This was the view shared by Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch during their working session on November 26, as part of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc's ongoing official visit to Switzerland.

Diên expressed his belief that economic and trade cooperation will be the centre and main momentum of the relations between the two countries, and suggested Switzerland work with Việt Nam to successfully build up new cooperative foundations.

Both officials lauded efforts of the two countries' negotiators during the talks on a free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). They held that after 16 rounds of official negotiations and various online meetings since 2012, it is time to conclude the discussions.

Diên proposed Switzerland, with its great role and prestige in the EFTA, urge other members to take a more practical approach, especially in the fields where differences still remain like trade in goods, public procurement, and intellectual property, to wrap up the talks at an early date.

The two sides consented to work harder to speed up the negotiations, considering this a priority task to create a firm legal foundation for Vietnamese and Swiss enterprises to run long-term business.

They highlighted support to small-and medium-enterprises in export, the development of fundamental industries and technology transfer to Việt Nam.

Diên invited the Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs to lead a delegation of Swiss enterprises to visit Việt Nam as soon as possible.

The same day, Diên attended the Việt Nam – Switzerland Business Forum co-chaired by Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin.

At the forum, Diên reiterated Việt Nam's commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, as presented at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), held in Glasgow, the UK.

Việt Nam will implement a programme on energy transformation from now, he affirmed.

With its commitment and the pledge of the international community to help the country achieve the target, Việt Nam needs cooperation in technology, governance and financial resources from partner countries and investors, he said.

Việt Nam welcomes investors from Switzerland, Europe and developed countries to come to boost cooperation in these priority spheres, the minister stressed. — VNS