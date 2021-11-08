The fourth Samsung Hope School initiated construction in Lạng Sơn

Samsung Vietnam started construction of its fourth Samsung Hope School project in northern province of Lạng Sơn. — Photo courtesy of Samsung

LẠNG SƠN — Samsung Vietnam has started construction of the Samsung Hope School project at Trung Cấp village, Mai Pha commune, Lạng Sơn Province.

This is the fourth school in the chain of Samsung Hope School in Việt Nam, after Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên and Bắc Giang.

The project was implemented after the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between Samsung Vietnam, the Department of Foreign Affairs of Lạng Sơn Province and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) took place on July 31, 2021.

Samsung Hope School in Lạng Sơn will be built on an area of 7,409sq.m including a two-storey classroom building, a welfare building, a multi-purpose building, football field and outdoor play areas. The expenditure for renovation, construction of facilities, procurement of equipment and project implementation management cost is more than VNĐ8 billion sponsored by Samsung Vietnam.

It is expected that after being completed in 2022, the school will be the place to implement the “Child Development Programme (CDP)” for about 300 disadvantaged students from primary to junior high school in Lạng Sơn. The CDP not only provides students with learning opportunities suitable for the high-tech industrial age such as informatics, programming, and career experiences, but also bring opportunities to learn special talents, foreign languages such as English, Korean, music, art, physical education.

In addition, students will be able to participate in sexual health training programmes, health checks, and community support activities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Choi Joo Ho – President of Samsung Vietnam said: "Based on the vision of ‘Solve for Tomorrow – Enabling people’, Samsung has continuously implemented social contribution activities in Việt Nam, the Samsung Hope School project is one of Samsung’s efforts to accompany the young Vietnamese generation.

“We hope that at Hope School, Lạng Sơn children will develop their potential, nurture their abilities and be able to maximise that potential to become pioneers for positive changes that contribute to the future social development of Việt Nam."

Up to now, about 1,000 students have been studying and developing at Samsung Hope schools. In addition, Samsung also signed a MoU with Đồng Nai Province and KFHI to implement the fifth Samsung School project in Tâm Phước Ward, Biên Hòa City.

Hope School is one of many key social responsibility projects with the mission of spreading knowledge, sharing vision and creating the future for the young generation of Việt Nam. The project hopes to contribute to improving living and learning conditions for students with difficult circumstances and disadvantaged students; thereby contributing to the development of local education, especially primary education and secondary education.

"Solved for Tomorrow – Enabling people" – Samsung's global philosophy of social contribution will be the foundation for Samsung to make constant efforts in its journey to bring quality educational activities and support for Vietnamese youth to maximise their potential and creativity. — VNS