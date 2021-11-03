Thailand welcomes first visitors without quarantine

This is the first wave of visitors to Thailand in 18 months who will not have to undergo quarantine for COVID-19 prevention.
To seek ways to revive its tourism-based economy, the Thai government has given the green light to vaccinated tourists from more than 60 countries.
Previously, Thailand, one of the Asia-Pacific’s most popular tourist destinations, had to close for 18 months to prevent the pandemic.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, tourism accounted for about 12 percent of Thailand’s GDP and its Bangkok capital city was the world’s most visited city.
The health crisis has cost Thailand about 3 million tourism-dependent jobs and reduced an estimated 50 billion USD a year in revenue.
Meanwhile, Cambodia's Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen declared on the same day that his country has reopened and is ready for a new way of life after it has passed its COVID-19 vaccination target and became one of Asian countries having the highest inoculation rates.
Cambodia has vaccinated nearly 86 percent of its population, with two million got booster shots already and 300,000 school-age children set to be inoculated on November 1. The ratio is similar to that of Singapore.
Last weekend, Cambodia began reopening theaters and museums when the number of new COVID-19 infections tended to decrease. The Southeast Asian nation planned to reopen three popular tourist destinations, Sihanoukville, and neighboring Koh Rong and Koh Kong provinces at the end of November for those who have been vaccinated, but still require a 5-day quarantine period.
Source: VNA
