Thai Vietjet celebrates 10 millionth passenger milestone

Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet, Woranate Laprabang (red shirt, middle) together with leaders of airport and localities welcomes the resumption of cross-regional flights from Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport to Phuket and Hat Yai. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

BANGKOK – Thai Vietjet celebrated its 10 millionth passenger milestone after five years of operation, reinforcing its leading position in Thailand's domestic market on Monday.

The carrier last week also resumed its cross-regional services between the northern Thai city of Chiang Rai with Phuket, the famous beach destination, and the southern city of Hat Yai to further facilitate air travel recovery post pandemic.

“We are very proud and grateful of our journey with 10 million passengers, who have trusted and flown with us,” said Pinyot Pibulsonggram, Thai Vietjet's Head of Commercial.

"On behalf of everyone at Thai Vietjet, I would like to express my gratitude to all our passengers for making today a milestone for all of us and I believe that all passengers onboard with us today did have a wonderful celebration together."

Recently, Thai Vietjet has also reconnected major destinations between Thailand's northern and southern regions, including Phuket – Chiang Rai and Hat Yai – Chiang Rai routes. The two cross-regional services operate three flights a week every Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, starting from November 3, with the flight time around 2 hours and 15 minutes per leg.

Since its first takeoff in September 2016, Thai Vietjet has constantly expanded its flight network across Thailand and currently operates 14 domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, cross-regional flights from Phuket to Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Udon Thani, also direct flights from Hat Yai to Chiang Rai.

Thai Vietjet will also launch new international services connecting Bangkok with Singapore and Taipei, and Phuket with Singapore later this year.

In addition to current active operation, Thai Vietjet was also named the Gold winner of the HR Excellence Awards 2021 hosted in Singapore recently for ‘Excellence in Crisis Management Recovery’, highlighting its outstanding performance in crisis and people management throughout the pandemic.

The carrier also advanced as one of the finalists in the category of Excellence in Employer Branding, delivering a clear, compelling, meaningful and well-established brand that consistently attracts talents for the company.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, the carrier has retained all employees and even further recruited for the next step in development, together with additional aircraft planning and regular staff training in place, standing ready for the industry to recover. — VNS