Teleconference talks implementation of 15th NA’s lawmaking activities

HÀ NỘI – A national teleconference was held on Wednesday to implement the Politburo's conclusion issued on October 4 this year and a project on defining orientations for the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s lawmaking programme.
The event took place under the chair of NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng.
On October 14, the Politburo issued a conclusion stating that the target of the 15th parliament's lawmaking programme is to perfect development institutions and create the legal framework for successfully carrying out the socio-economic development tasks for 2021 – 2025, the 12 national development orientations, six focal tasks, and three strategic breakthroughs set at the 13th National Party Congress.
The focus identified by this conclusion is to guarantee the rights and legitimate interests of people and businesses instead of serving the State's management activities; promote innovation; devise measures for successfully implementing economic, social, security, and defence tasks; and secure sustainable development for the country, according to Chairman of the parliament's Committee for Legal Affairs Hoàng Thanh Tùng.
Meanwhile, the project defining orientations for the lawmaking programme of the 15th parliament features eight major orientations, 70 concrete directions, and 137 tasks of lawmaking in the 2021 – 2026 tenure, he said, adding that the NA Standing Committee will issue a plan on implementing the project soon.
This project is an important political and legal basis for making the strategic breakthrough of synchronously perfecting development institutions, set at the 13th National Party Congress. It is also a practical move to realise the NA Chairman's promise to continue promoting the parliament and parliamentarians' proactiveness in legislative activities and to unceasingly reform and improve the lawmaking quality, the official noted. – VNS
- Amitabh Bachchan asks fans to stay at home during Covid-19 lockdown, says reverse corona and it becomes ‘na ro ko’
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 27
- Coronavirus latest: Over 90 countries request emergency funds
- Dems try to keep convention alive with delay
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 4
- Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people
- Coronavirus latest: Too early to ease restrictions, Merkel says
- Việt Nam affirms support for peace process led by Afghan people
- Inside the coronavirus testing failure: Alarm and dismay among the scientists who sought to help
- The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Worries grow about political violence as midterms approach
- Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll exceeds 5,000
- Coronavirus live updates: Unemployment claims double record in a week
- Trump administration to federal prisons: Increase home confinement for inmates to slow coronavirus spread
- Coronavirus live updates: Oprah to donate $10 million
- The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Guidance on masks is coming
- 4 Ways China Gains from the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Coronavirus live updates: 127 health care workers in California infected
- Coronavirus in the Bay Area: The key events unfolding on March 24
- The Fine Print: IMF Backs Down on Ukraine Land Reform Ultimatum, But at a Price
- The Coronavirus Pandemic Has Set Off A Massive Expansion Of Government Surveillance. Civil Libertarians Aren't Sure What To Do.
Teleconference talks implementation of 15th NA’s lawmaking activities have 512 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.