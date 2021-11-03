Teleconference talks implementation of 15th NA’s lawmaking activities

A view of the 15 NA lawmaking programme. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – A national teleconference was held on Wednesday to implement the Politburo's conclusion issued on October 4 this year and a project on defining orientations for the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s lawmaking programme.

The event took place under the chair of NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng.

On October 14, the Politburo issued a conclusion stating that the target of the 15th parliament's lawmaking programme is to perfect development institutions and create the legal framework for successfully carrying out the socio-economic development tasks for 2021 – 2025, the 12 national development orientations, six focal tasks, and three strategic breakthroughs set at the 13th National Party Congress.

The focus identified by this conclusion is to guarantee the rights and legitimate interests of people and businesses instead of serving the State's management activities; promote innovation; devise measures for successfully implementing economic, social, security, and defence tasks; and secure sustainable development for the country, according to Chairman of the parliament's Committee for Legal Affairs Hoàng Thanh Tùng.

Meanwhile, the project defining orientations for the lawmaking programme of the 15th parliament features eight major orientations, 70 concrete directions, and 137 tasks of lawmaking in the 2021 – 2026 tenure, he said, adding that the NA Standing Committee will issue a plan on implementing the project soon.

This project is an important political and legal basis for making the strategic breakthrough of synchronously perfecting development institutions, set at the 13th National Party Congress. It is also a practical move to realise the NA Chairman's promise to continue promoting the parliament and parliamentarians' proactiveness in legislative activities and to unceasingly reform and improve the lawmaking quality, the official noted. – VNS