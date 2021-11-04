Teleconference talks implementation of 15th N.A.’s lawmaking activities

The event took place under the chair of N.A. Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.
On October 14, the Politburo issued a conclusion stating that the target of the 15th parliament's lawmaking program is to perfect development institutions and create the legal framework for successfully carrying out the socio-economic development tasks for 2021-2025, the 12 national development orientations, six focal tasks, and three strategic breakthroughs set up at the 13th National Party Congress.
The focus identified by this conclusion is to guarantee the rights and legitimate interests of the people and businesses instead of serving the State's management activities; promote innovation; devise measures for successfully implementing economic, social, security, and defense tasks; and secure sustainable development for the country, according to Chairman of the parliament's Committee for Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung.
Meanwhile, the project defining orientations for the lawmaking program of the 15th parliament features eight major orientations, 70 concrete directions, and 137 tasks of lawmaking in the 2021-2026 tenure, he said, adding that the N.A. Standing Committee will issue a plan on implementing the project soon.
This project is an important political and legal basis for making the strategic breakthrough of synchronously perfecting development institutions, set up at the 13th National Party Congress. It is also a practical move to realize the N.A. Chairman's promise to continue promoting the parliament and parliamentarians' pro-activeness in legislative activities and to unceasingly reform and improve the lawmaking quality, the official noted.
Source: VNA
- National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact
- Vietnamese, Chinese PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19 fight
- Bolsonaro, Trump talk coronavirus help as Brazil cases rise sharply
- City Of Coppell Further Amends Emergency Orders To Clarify Essential Activities And Businesses
- Top Kansas lawmakers let governor's stay-at-home order stand
- Democrats, Trump set to battle over implementing $2T relief bill
- GOP senators begin informal talks on new coronavirus stimulus
- McConnell warns of 'glitches' in implementation of coronavirus relief bill
- Lawmakers brace for more coronavirus legislation after $2 trillion bill
- Lawmakers already planning more coronavirus stimulus after $2T package
- Oil giants meet at White House amid talk of buying strategic reserves
- What to Know About Delaney Tarr, Fla. Shooting Survivor Who Told Lawmakers: 'We Are Coming After You'
- Lawmakers press IRS to get coronavirus checks to seniors
- Lawmakers call for unemployment benefits for evacuated Peace Corps volunteers
- Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers, state governors talk coronavirus, stimulus package and resources as pandemic rages on
- California lawmakers plead: fight virus, don't pack beaches
- Schumer: Administration 'must move heaven and earth' to implement new unemployment benefits
- California Lawmakers Plead: Fight Virus, Don’t Pack Beaches
- UK strategy to address pandemic threat ‘not properly implemented’
- State of the Nation: How non-implementation of Uwais’ report set Nigeria back — Akinyemi
Teleconference talks implementation of 15th N.A.’s lawmaking activities have 452 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.