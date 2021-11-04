Teleconference talks implementation of 15th N.A.’s lawmaking activities

The event took place under the chair of N.A. Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.

On October 14, the Politburo issued a conclusion stating that the target of the 15th parliament's lawmaking program is to perfect development institutions and create the legal framework for successfully carrying out the socio-economic development tasks for 2021-2025, the 12 national development orientations, six focal tasks, and three strategic breakthroughs set up at the 13th National Party Congress.

The focus identified by this conclusion is to guarantee the rights and legitimate interests of the people and businesses instead of serving the State's management activities; promote innovation; devise measures for successfully implementing economic, social, security, and defense tasks; and secure sustainable development for the country, according to Chairman of the parliament's Committee for Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung.

Meanwhile, the project defining orientations for the lawmaking program of the 15th parliament features eight major orientations, 70 concrete directions, and 137 tasks of lawmaking in the 2021-2026 tenure, he said, adding that the N.A. Standing Committee will issue a plan on implementing the project soon.

This project is an important political and legal basis for making the strategic breakthrough of synchronously perfecting development institutions, set up at the 13th National Party Congress. It is also a practical move to realize the N.A. Chairman's promise to continue promoting the parliament and parliamentarians' pro-activeness in legislative activities and to unceasingly reform and improve the lawmaking quality, the official noted.

Source: VNA