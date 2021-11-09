Techcombank HCM City Marathon rescheduled for 2022

HCM CITY — The 5th Techcombank HCM City International Marathon, which was due to be held on December 12, will be delayed until December 11, 2022.
The marathon organiser, Sunrise Events Việt Nam, confirmed the latest announcement of the time and plan for the sport event last weekend.
It said the marathon could not take place as originally scheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in HCM City throughout 2021.
The event's organising committee spoke with experts on the event's timing, and the current COVID-19 situation before setting the new date for the marathon.
The organisers said the delay was given in consideration for the health and safety of the community in compliance with the Government's resolution on temporary regulations in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race, which draws around 10,000 athletes and participants annually, offers a full marathon at 42km, a half-marathon at 21km, a 10km race, 5km run and a kid run.
The event, which was introduced in 2017, had attracted professional athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia.
For information on the 5th Techcombank HCM City International Marathon, please contact [email protected] VNS
