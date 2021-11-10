Students, graphic designer win top prizes in contest about reducing plastic waste

Nguyễn Hoàng Mạnh Khang, a graphic designer at JobHopin Company in HCM City, created a poster about a whale with unusual body structure that contains up to 84 per cent artificial substances, winning first prize in the Plastic Talk – When Plastic Speaks contest in the comics, paintings, posters and photos category. — Photo courtesy of VSF

HCM CITY — Young people aged 16-30 throughout the country have made films, motion graphics, podcasts, comics, paintings, posters, and photos to convey messages to the community about plastic waste reduction.

Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, student at Huế University of Medicine and Pharmacy, has developed a five-minute podcast named "I try!" about plastic medical waste, especially the amount produced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can contribute to reducing waste by using cloth masks," Hiếu said.

"Like me, many other people now like to listen to podcasts on the internet in their free time. So I think it is a good communication method for me to be creative in conveying messages to the community," he added.

Nguyễn Hoàng Nam, a third-year student at the Banking University of HCM City and his friends have made a three-minute short film named "Virtual Effort".

"We use many plastic products in our life every day because of convenience. However, plastic waste causes serious problems to human life."

"In Việt Nam, 80 tonnes of plastic bags are generated in HCM City and Hà Nội every day. The pandemic has created more biomedical waste such as PPP, gloves, masks and medical protective gear in the form of plastic waste. According to HCM City, there are about 78 tonnes of plastics per day collected from 280 quarantine facilities and field hospitals in the city."

"Plastic waste leads to water pollution. Accumulated plastic could damage the immune system and upset the gut's balance if people consume it. Moreover, some additives in plastic bottles, and cosmetic products and food packaging could increase risks of chronic bronchitis, birth defects, genetic changes, cancer and skin disease.

"Plastic production also leads to air and water pollution from greenhouse emissions, and disposal of toxic waste without good waste treatment systems."

The film’s tagline is "1-minute convenience, 1,000-year damage”.

“Before purchasing plastic items, please have a second thought and ask yourself whether you can use alternative products for plastic or not,” Nam added.

The Plastic Talk – When Plastic Speaks contest's online awards ceremony and talk was organised by the NGO For Vietnamese Stature Foundation (VSF) and the Centre for Supporting Green Development (GreenHub). — Photo courtesy of VSF

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Bá Khải, a student at the Academy of Journalism and Communication in Hà Nội, and his friends have made a motion graphic video titled "Please don’t drop balloons” based on the real story about sixth grader Nguyễn Nguyệt Linh of Marie Curie school in Hà Nội.

She wrote a letter to her school's principal and suggested that the school should not use balloons in the opening ceremony of the new school year because they are the highest-risk plastic debris item for seabirds.

Nguyễn Hoàng Mạnh Khang, a graphic designer at JobHopin Company in HCM City, made a poster about a whale with an unusual body structure that contains up to 84 per cent artificial substances.

Scientists believe that after many extinctions due to marine pollution, there will be a new generation of hybrid fish forced to thrive in a garbage-filled ocean.

These works won first and second prizes in the “Plastic Talk – When Plastic Speaks” contest, which aimed to raise awareness among youth and the community about reducing plastic waste as well as encouraging small and practical actions in environmental protection.

The contest was organised by the NGO For Vietnamese Stature Foundation (VSF) and the Centre for Supporting Green Development (GreenHub) with the companion "Green Eyes" – Youth for Environment group.

Trần Thị Như Trang, director of VSF, said: "The contest attracted nearly 100 works made by young people. These works are creative and impressive. They show young people's enthusiasm and practical actions for environmental protection."

Nam said: "After the contest, I called on my friends and members of my family to change their behaviour. They now use alternative devices for plastic ones."

A survey by GreenHub in 10 coastal cities and provinces found that plastic made up 93.6 per cent of the waste discharged into the environment in Việt Nam.

The 10 most common types were soft pieces from plastic bags; pieces of net, lures, fishing lines, hard plastic buoys, floating foam buoys, and foam boxes; Styrofoam containers; hard plastic pieces; plastic straws; food packaging; packaging for confectionery products; and other plastics. — VNS