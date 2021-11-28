With chef Lưu Đình Hà from Silk Path Hotels & Resorts
For this year-end festive delight, super chef Lưu Đình Hà from Silk Path Hotels & Resorts will help you maximize your expensive purchase and jingle every kitchen corner with a bold, impressive, recipe that comes in under 2 hours: Sous Vide Australian Veal Tenderloin with Vietnamese Tương Bần (Vietnamese traditional thick soy sauce) and Grilled Vegetables.
Eye-catching, enriching, even explosive – this luxurious East meets West dish will leave you stunned from the very first bite.
Main ingredients: 2 servings
– Australian veal tenderloin: 400g
– Zucchini: 100g
– Carrot: 100g
– Red pepper: 100g
– Salt
– Pepper
– Olive oil
Sauce ingredients:
a) Meat Seasoning
– Tương Bần: 2 tsp
– Oyster sauce: 1 tsp
– Soy sauce: 1 tsp
– Chili sauce: 1 tsp
– 5 spices powder: one-third of a tsp
– Shallot (minced): 20g
– Garlic (minced): 20g
Lemongrass (minced): 20g
Ginger (minced): 20g
b) Tương Bần sauce
– Tương Bần: 70ml
– Water: 70ml
– Oyster sauce: 1 tsp
– Soy sauce: 1 tsp
– Chili sauce: 1 tsp
– Sugar: 1 tsp
– Garlic (minced): 10g
– Lemongrass (minced): 10g
– Ginger (minced): 20g
Method:
Sous Vide Veal Tenderloin and Grilled Vegetables:
- Mix all the sauce and herb ingredients together. Cut the veal tenderloin into two halves. Slice the zucchini, carrot, and red pepper into round pieces.
- Put the meat and the seasoning in a zip lock or vacuum seal food bag. Use the water immersion technique or a vacuum sealer on the dry setting to release all the oxygen.
- Let the seasoned tenderloin bag rest in a warmth-maintained 50°C water bowl for 60 minutes. Meanwhile, season the veggies (zucchini, carrot, red pepper) with salt, pepper, garlic, and olive oil.
- Remove the veal tenderloin from the zip lock bag. Pre-heat the cooking pan on a low heat then add a drizzle of olive oil to sear both sides of the meat until they turn golden brown.
- Let the veal sit for a few minutes. Meanwhile, grill the vegetables on a high heat. Then cut the meat, shape the vegetables and decorate your plate.
Tương Bần sauce
- Add a few drizzles of olive oil and pan-fry the minced ingredients for around a minute.
- Pour water and the other sauce ingredients together, simmer at a low heat until the sauce thickens.
- Decorate and garnish or directly serve with the sous vide and grilled vegetables.
