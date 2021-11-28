With chef Lưu Đình Hà from Silk Path Hotels & Resorts

Chef Lưu Đình Hà

For this year-end festive delight, super chef Lưu Đình Hà from Silk Path Hotels & Resorts will help you maximize your expensive purchase and jingle every kitchen corner with a bold, impressive, recipe that comes in under 2 hours: Sous Vide Australian Veal Tenderloin with Vietnamese Tương Bần (Vietnamese traditional thick soy sauce) and Grilled Vegetables.

Eye-catching, enriching, even explosive – this luxurious East meets West dish will leave you stunned from the very first bite.

Sous Vide Australian Veal Tenderloin

Main ingredients: 2 servings

– Australian veal tenderloin: 400g

– Zucchini: 100g

– Carrot: 100g

– Red pepper: 100g

– Salt

– Pepper

– Olive oil

Sauce ingredients:

a) Meat Seasoning

– Tương Bần: 2 tsp

– Oyster sauce: 1 tsp

– Soy sauce: 1 tsp

– Chili sauce: 1 tsp

– 5 spices powder: one-third of a tsp

– Shallot (minced): 20g

– Garlic (minced): 20g

Lemongrass (minced): 20g

Ginger (minced): 20g

b) Tương Bần sauce

– Tương Bần: 70ml

– Water: 70ml

– Oyster sauce: 1 tsp

– Soy sauce: 1 tsp

– Chili sauce: 1 tsp

– Sugar: 1 tsp

– Garlic (minced): 10g

– Lemongrass (minced): 10g

– Ginger (minced): 20g

Method:

Sous Vide Veal Tenderloin and Grilled Vegetables:

Mix all the sauce and herb ingredients together. Cut the veal tenderloin into two halves. Slice the zucchini, carrot, and red pepper into round pieces.

Put the meat and the seasoning in a zip lock or vacuum seal food bag. Use the water immersion technique or a vacuum sealer on the dry setting to release all the oxygen.

Let the seasoned tenderloin bag rest in a warmth-maintained 50°C water bowl for 60 minutes. Meanwhile, season the veggies (zucchini, carrot, red pepper) with salt, pepper, garlic, and olive oil.

Remove the veal tenderloin from the zip lock bag. Pre-heat the cooking pan on a low heat then add a drizzle of olive oil to sear both sides of the meat until they turn golden brown.

Let the veal sit for a few minutes. Meanwhile, grill the vegetables on a high heat. Then cut the meat, shape the vegetables and decorate your plate.

Tương Bần sauce